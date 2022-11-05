Assumption of Command

Col. Christopher Dempsey, left, and Maj. Gen. John B. Richardson review the troops of the 1st Cavalry during an assumption of command ceremony at Fort Hood on Saturday.

 Jack Dowling | Herald

TRAILWAYS DEPART FROM KILLEEN

Arrow Trailways of Texas announced Thursday that it will no longer service scheduled routes out of Killeen after Sunday. The company, owned by former Killeen Mayor Tim Hancock, has provided scheduled bus routes in and out of Killeen since 1983. In its heyday, the company offered bus routes as far south as Houston; now, however, there simply isn’t enough ridership to pay for the service due to elevated diesel prices and low interest.

jdowling@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7552

