TRAILWAYS DEPART FROM KILLEEN
Arrow Trailways of Texas announced Thursday that it will no longer service scheduled routes out of Killeen after Sunday. The company, owned by former Killeen Mayor Tim Hancock, has provided scheduled bus routes in and out of Killeen since 1983. In its heyday, the company offered bus routes as far south as Houston; now, however, there simply isn’t enough ridership to pay for the service due to elevated diesel prices and low interest.
KILLEEN POLICE SHOOT CARJACKER
A man was shot Sunday after a lengthy police chase in which the suspected carjacker tried to steal a Killeen Police Department squad car.
According to a video posted online, police shouted several times at the suspect not to drive off or he would be shot. Several seconds after that warning, police could be seen firing at the car and glass shattered. The car was seen leaving the scene, traveling some 100 feet along the railroad tracks where it came to rest in the brush.
The chase ended with the suspect in custody and being airlifted to a nearby hospital. Police said he was in stable condition. Texas Rangers are investigating.
“IRONHORSE” GETS NEW COMMANDER
Col. Christopher Dempsey assumed command of the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team of the 1st Cavalry Division in a ceremony at Fort Hood on Thursday.
Dempsey told the crowd assembled on Cooper Field that he would ensure the brigade remains combat ready, and that his first steps would be to earn the brigade’s trust and respect. The brigade’s former commander was relieved of duty.
TRUMP SUPPORTER INITIALLY DENIED VOTING
Election workers in Killeen this week wrongfully prohibited a Killeen man, 38-year-old Victor Ortiz, from voting on Tuesday because he was a wearing a Donald Trump hat.
According to election officials, the incident was due to a misinterpretation of clothing laws, which prohibit voters from wearing clothing in support or opposition of a particular candidate that appears on the ballot. Because Trump is not on the Nov. 8 ballot this year, Ortiz was wrongfully denied access. Ortiz was allowed to vote while wearing the hat on Wednesday.
BRIDGE SHUTDOWN
A Killeen government truck smacked into the underside of a busy Killeen bridge Tuesday morning, causing crumbling concrete to fall to the roadway below and shutting down a turnaround lane “indefinitely,” according to highway officials.
As of Saturday afternoon, the east-side turnaround lane is still closed under the Interstate 14 overpass on Trimmier Road.
City of Killeen spokeswoman Janell Ford said no injuries were reported and the driver was cited. The city did not release the driver’s name, or if he or she would disciplined for the accident. Officials said bridge’s integrity was not in question.
