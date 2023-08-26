KEDC reps visited Oasis grocery store in Tulsa
Representatives from the Killeen Economic Development Corporation visited the Oasis Fresh Market grocery store in Tulsa, Oklahoma, last week, city officials said Monday.
The possibility of bringing Oasis to the grocery-store deprived north Killeen was discussed extensively last month at different city council meetings.
Mayor Debbie Nash-King said she heard it was a good visit and will be receiving a briefing on it soon.
Coryell County man
faces 14 counts of cruelty to animals
A Coryell County man who was arrested Aug. 17 on cruelty to animals charges was released on bond Saturday.
According to a spokesperson with the Coryell County Sheriff’s Office, Colton Hale, 34, was charged with abandoning 14 horses after a property owner who was not named called Aug. 3 to report the condition of the livestock.
Monday’s news release said the caller told the sheriff’s office she hadn’t seen the horses’ owners since May 2 and that she could not afford to care for the animals any longer.
KISD board sets aside $10.6 million for employee bonuses
In a surprise move at Tuesday’s Killeen ISD board meeting, Trustee Jo Ann Purser asked the board to consider holding $10.6 million of the $50 million Strategic Facility Plan transfer, to fund a one-time Back to School bonus for all employees in the district.
Following a lengthy discussion by board members, Purser made the motion and then quickly amended it to include the language, “for a $1,000 one-time bonus for salaried employees and a $1,200 one-time bonus for hourly employees.”
The motion was seconded by Trustee Brenda Adams, and the motion passed by a vote of 5-2, with Board President Brett Williams and Board Vice President Susan Jones voting in opposition.
Woman reportedly kidnapped, found in Round Rock
A woman was kidnapped in Harker Heights and brought to a motel in Round Rock where she was found by police early Tuesday, officials said.
Harker Heights Police said in a news release Tuesday that it is investigating the kidnapping case, and two people are in custody.
Around 4 a.m. Tuesday Harker Heights police officers met with a complainant who reported her 31-year-old female roommate had texted her saying she had been kidnapped and thought she was going to die, according to the release. The woman was allegedly abducted sometime Monday, according to police.
Threat defused at
Fort Cavazos elementary school on Wednesday
A bomb threat was reported Wednesday morning which led to the evacuation of a Fort Cavazos elementary school about 7:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.
Fort Cavazos Directorate of Emergency Services responded to the “area around (the school) for a reported bomb threat not directly involving the school,” according to a statement Wednesday afternoon from Fort Cavazos officials.
According to the statement, the incident at Venable Village Elementary School was resolved quickly and out of “an abundance of caution,” students were evacuated to a safe location on school property after one person was taken into custody, officials said.
The top 10 most read stories on kdhnews.com from Aug. 20 through Aug. 26 were:
1) “Threat defused at Fort Cavazos elementary school” — https://tinyurl.com/4b229fhk
2) “Fort Cavazos confirms 3 soldier suicides in past 2 weeks” — https://tinyurl.com/yu7ryrsw
3) “Temps could set records, but rain possible Tuesday” — https://tinyurl.com/59ah5e3j
4) “Florence ISD teen killed in multi-vehicle crash” — https://tinyurl.com/3y24mufm
5) “Night Farmer’s Market starts Sept. 22” — https://tinyurl.com/bdfy9y3s
6) “KISD board sets aside $10.6 million for employee bonuses” — https://tinyurl.com/2a95z42f
7) “A Taste of Mexico: Los Pinchis Tacos now open” — https://tinyurl.com/2p89ep9z
8) “Bell County lake levels continue to dwindle; how long before more water restrictions kick in?” — https://tinyurl.com/mtjd2t82
9) “Salado shooting under investigation” — https://tinyurl.com/2tzca9j9
10) “Belton Police: Killeen man found dead on I-35 frontage road” — https://tinyurl.com/pwp9ue7a
