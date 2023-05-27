STAFF REPORT
Killeen woman serving 60-year federal sentence for child porn is sentenced in local court to another 60
Dough-faced and bespectacled, a stay-at-home mother of five children, she might have seemed like the perfect candidate to babysit a neighborhood child for the afternoon. Now, that woman has been sentenced to 120 years in prison for sexually assaulting more than 20 children, many of whom she was babysitting, and recording the attacks.
“Sarah Almaguer was a willing participant in an evil that is unimaginable,” said Assistant District Attorney Fred Burns, in his closing arguments during a sentencing hearing for Almaguer, who already had pleaded guilty to raping two infants in 2017.
A district court judge sentenced her recently to 60 years on top of the 60 years already doled out by a federal judge in 2019, on child pornography charges.
Former KISD music teacher accused of sexually assaulting a child
A man who was a Killeen ISD music teacher until he resigned in January was arrested Monday by federal officials in North Carolina after he was accused of sexually assaulting a child on school property.
Jones, who was a music teacher at Alice Douse Elementary School in Killeen, was taken to Gaston County Jail in North Carolina, where he was processed and will await extradition to Bell County, officials said.
Jones, on multiple occasions between October and December, sexually abused at least one student at the school and possibly more, according to one parent at Alice Douse Elementary who reached out to the Herald about the case.
Fort Cavazos: Missing soldier found; spouse has died
Missing Fort Cavazos Army Spc. Craig Chamberlain has been found, according to a news release issued late Friday by Army officials, a day after the post revealed that Chamberlain’s wife, Cameron Chamberlain, had died.
“The III Armored Corps is deeply saddened to hear of the death of Cameron Chamberlain, the spouse of Army Spc. Craig Chamberlain. Our deepest condolences go out to the family and friends of Cameron Chamberlain,” according to a statement released Friday by Fort Cavazos.
Spc. Chamberlain had willingly left the Army and was classified AUN — an Army term for “absent-unknown.”
King of cars: In a city of car dealerships, Hyundai building something previously unseen in Killeen
A new, five-story Hyundai building will soon be constructed in Killeen on top of the old Texas Land & Cattle location which closed down in 2017.
Keating decided to tear down the closed restaurant and create more space for selling cars, which is allowing the company to build the towering car dealership overlooking Interstate 14. Estimated to be close to 300,000 square feet, it may be the biggest car dealership building in Killeen once complete.
BOX:
The top 10 most read stories on kdhnews.com from May 22 through May 27 were:
1) ”1st Cav Division to receive new commander”
2) ”Fort Cavazos says soldier likely ‘willfully’ left the Army”
3) ”Fort Cavazos: Missing soldier found; spouse has died”
4) ”Carnival Time: Rides and more returning to Killeen”
5) ”KPD: Thief went through roof to burglarize KIlleen gun store”
6) ”School board to again discuss principal who alledgedly made ‘thug ville” comments”
7 ”Killeen woman was homeless before joining the military, now earning degree and owns a business”
8) ”Former KISD music teacher accused of sexually assaulting a child”
9) ”King of cars: In a city of car dealerships, Hyundai building something previously unseen in Killeen”
10) ”KISD board upholds non-renewal of embattled ex-principal’s contract”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.