Pedestrian killed on Interstate 14 in Killeen
Peter Douglas Robertson, a pedestrian, was killed Aug. 7 on Interstate 14 after being struck by a vehicle, Killeen police said earlier this week.
The department had asked for the public’s assistance in identifying Robertson after he had been struck by a vehicle while attempting to cross Interstate 14 around 6 a.m. Aug. 7.
According to KPD, Robertson was struck by a blue Ford F-150 that was traveling westbound in the outside lane.
Robertson was declared deceased by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke about 45 minutes after police arrived on scene.
Sex sting operation results in 8 arrests
Eight men were arrested after allegedly soliciting sex online from a person they believed to be an underage teenager.
The Bell County Sheriff’s Department Criminal Investigations Division assisted the Texas Department of Public Safety in conducting an online prostitution of a minor operation in Belton, according to a news release issued Monday morning.
The following individuals were arrested: Kevin Wallace, 31; Harkin Alano, 49; Christopher Slough, 43; Vidoll Smith, 27; Gustavo Miranda, 38; Ramon Rodriguez, 24; Charles Pulley, 63; and Daniel Martinez, 79.
Two of the men were active-duty military and two other men traveled over two hours to meet the person believed to be a juvenile female, according to the news release.
Parents make plea for KISD mask mandate
In spite of parents’ pleas for a mask mandate Tuesday, and increasing COVID-19 infection rates county-wide, Killeen Independent School District Superintendent John Craft said he would not go against the governor’s executive order by implementing a local mask mandate.
A July executive order from Gov. Greg Abbott bans governmental entities in Texas — including all counties, cities, school districts, public health authorities, or government officials — from requiring or mandating mask wearing.
Four parents, and a Texas Classroom Teachers Association board president, asked the district to consider implementing a local mask mandate during the district’s public comment portion of the school board meeting Tuesday evening.
Austin and Dallas ISDs announced Monday they will be implementing their own district-wide mask mandate, shirking the governor’s executive order. Tuesday, Bexar County officials sued Abbott, seeking the ability to impose a local mask mandate in their schools, according to the Texas Tribune.
The superintendent said there are limits on what the district can do, in regards to COVID-19 preventions, at this time.
Craft pointed to the district’s updated public health guide, and a KISD Frequently Asked Questions handout, to try to address parent and employee concerns before the start of the new school year.
Council OKs measure to allocate Boys & Girls Club funding
The Killeen City Council narrowly approved a measure Tuesday to allocate funding of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Texas phase 2 development, which includes a new gymnasium and community mental health counseling center.
The measure allocates $750,000 through the American Rescue Plan Act — a national debt-relief fund passed by Congress in March. Killeen received a total of $29 million in funds for use on anything COVID-19 related — which includes rent relief, salary relief including overtime and community development.
One of 36 potential packages, the $750,000 grant was an opportunity for the city to “double its investment,” according to Daniel Hall, vice president of Resource Development for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Texas.
The passage of the measure, though tentative, has given Bell County the green light to move forward with the allocation of an additional $750,000.
The council had failed to approve the measure last week when a motion of direction to allocate the funds was shut down by a 3-4 vote. Opponents of the measure said that the motion was premature, citing a need to reexamine council’s priorities.
New Cove Animal Control facility going to the voters in November
A proposed project that has been in the hands of Copperas Cove Deputy Police Chief Brian Wyers for around five years is now in the hands of the voters in Copperas Cove.
The Copperas Cove City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to order a $4 million bond election for the cost of a proposed new Animal Control facility. The proposition will appear on the Nov. 2 ballot for Copperas Cove voters.
The bond amount will be for $4.075 million. The project itself is estimated to cost around $3.8 million. City council members have previously directed that, if approved by voters, the new facility should be constructed next to Fire Station No. 2, 2401 Farm-to-Market 1113.
The total bond amount includes the price of construction as well as the acquisition of land, easements and rights-of-way in connection to the land acquisition, and the levying of a tax sufficient to pay the principal of, and interest on the bonds.
The top 10 most read stories on kdhnews.com from Aug. 8 to Aug. 14 were:
1) “Online sex sting operation lands 8 in jail” — https://bit.ly/3jSVaDQ
2) “Master sergeant says officer lied in case of Fort Hood soldier facing 9 years in military prison” — https://bit.ly/3j7iVYb
3) “‘Eligible for Rehire’ (not really): KISD, board members respond to Penrod deal” — https://bit.ly/3skYKui
4) “Killeen Police Department pulling vehicles over on I-14” — https://bit.ly/2VU4I90
5) “2 Fort Hood soldiers arrested in local sex sting” — https://bit.ly/3g5fzEp
6) “Parents make plea for KISD mask mandate” — https://bit.ly/3g3Cfot
7) “Belton teen faces felony drug charge after parents call police” — https://bit.ly/3AKGuxs
8) “Killeen welcomes shaved sno, burger and snack bar” — https://bit.ly/3iM8rPe
9) “KISD could have to pay up after mother alleges lack of special education services” — https://bit.ly/3CMvHV6
10) “Killeen population: 153,095 - Central Texas cities and counties grow, Census data shows” — https://bit.ly/3xMp5T0
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.