KPD releases police body cam video
Killeen police released body camera footage Tuesday of a local man who was shot and killed by a police officer during a mental health call earlier this month.
Patrick Warren Sr., a 52-year-old Black man who did not have a weapon, was fatally shot Jan. 10 by Killeen police officer Reynaldo Contreras after being shocked with a Taser stun gun in response to a mental health call from the family. The family and community members have called for the officer to be arrested and charged in the death.
The Killeen Police Department showed Contreras’ body camera footage of the shooting to reporters at a noon news conference Tuesday at KPD headquarters in south Killeen. Afterwards, KPD released the video on its Facebook page and gave copies of the video to local media outlets, including the Herald.
At the news conference, KPD Chief Charles Kimble called the shooting a tragic event.
Council discusses moving future elections to November
Following a presentation from City Attorney Traci Briggs, the Killeen City Council on Tuesday approved, by a 5-1 consensus vote, to discuss moving the city’s elections from May to November on a permanent basis.
Although such a change would not take place until 2022 at the earliest, Briggs said that a bill currently being considered by the state Legislature, SB 131, would allow cities’ governing bodies to move elections, with at least a two-thirds vote from the individual governing body.
Councilmember Shirley Fleming had initially proposed the measure, based on the fact that more voters come out in November elections and due to the money saved by not having to pay election workers in May as well as November.
“I’ve gotten a lot of calls on this,” Fleming said by remote during the workshop.
Senior center renovation proposal leads to council dispute
How to best meet the needs of Killeen’s senior community, with respect to a city facility, was a topic of spirited discussion at Tuesday’s Killeen City Council workshop.
City Recreation Services Director Joe Brown gave a presentation at the workshop on the authorization of a professional services contract with Richardson-based Randall Scott Architects Inc., for the amount of $543,825. This would be for the purpose of renovation of the Bob Gilmore Senior Center, located adjacent to the Rosa Hereford Community Center at the intersection of Veterans Memorial Boulevard and W.S. Young Drive.
“It’s a win-win situation,” Councilmember Shirley Fleming said during the meeting about the proposed renovation.
Funding for this project has already been budgeted by the city in the fiscal year 2021 budget, and a vote to formally approve the agreement is expected at the council’s meeting on Tuesday.
In November of 2019, Randall Scott Architects was selected to provide pre-design services for the project on a non-bid basis, in accordance with state law. This included an assessment of the community center campus, a needs assessment of the new space, preliminary floor planning, cost estimates, a conceptual design and architectural modeling.
Initially, the Bob Gilmore Senior Center, located on the same site in a separate building, was to be renovated. However, a February 2019 preliminary structural assessment led to structural concerns, and operations were suspended on the 13th of that month.
The next month, operations were moved to the Community Center, and in April 2019 it was recommended that the council hire an architectural firm to perform a needs assessment and design for relocating the senior center inside the community center.
But not everyone is happy that the community center — where many youth activities are held — will be in the same building as the senior center.
Councilmember Mellisa Brown, who at one point served on the Senior Advisory Board, asked about how many options related to this project were provided to the board. Specifically, she cited the potential choice between renovation of the existing center or building a separate center, as well as the notion of combining the buildings and therefore reducing services for fiscal reasons.
“This doesn’t feel equitable,” she said.
Joe Brown disputed the notion that services would be reduced, and stressed that limited funding is a key factor in his department’s planning process.
“Quite frankly, we’re going to increase services,” he said.
Killeen residents, local organizations gather to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr.
Two large local organizations partnered for a “Drive for Justice” in downtown Killeen Monday in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. and his birthday.
The Buffalo Soldiers of Killeen hosted the event this year in partnership with the Killeen Chapter of the NAACP. Around 100 vehicles, 40 motorcycles with the Buffalo Soldiers and 60 different cars took off from Killeen City Hall about 9 a.m. Monday, then drove around the downtown area before returning to City Hall.
Typically, a Killeen march is held in honor of Martin Luther King every year, but this year organizers converted it into a driving event to encourage social distancing amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Bruce Whiteside, president of the Killeen chapter of the Buffalo Soldiers, spoke on the Monday event and what it means.
“This gives the community a chance to get out and show our love and do some socializing even though we’re social distancing,” Whiteside said. “I was 3 years old when Martin Luther King Jr. got killed and I still remember today the feeling my parents had hoping that we would still overcome and things would still change in the world. And even though things have changed in the world, it’s important to me to keep the message going so that we keep changing ... if we stop growing then we stagnate.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.