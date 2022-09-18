Officials plan to expand Killeen City Cemetery, spokeswoman says
With 9,500 people buried at Killeen City Cemetery and remaining plots sold, the property has run out of land but may acquire more.
Killeen spokeswoman Janell Ford said last week the city has plans to expand on existing property but declined to say how much land may be needed, whether the city owns it or which property is being considered.
The Herald reported on Aug. 24 that city officials said the cemetery is on 51 acres — 29 of which are used for 10,000 plots. Another 22 acres is used for roads and walkways and a pavilion, maintenance building and main office.
Killeen resident Marvin Guy no longer facing death penalty
The Bell County District Attorney’s Office decided to waive the death penalty as a possible punishment for a man accused of shooting and killing a Killeen police officer during a no-knock raid more than eight years ago.
Back in September of 2014, the DA’s Office announced that it would seek the most severe punishment for Marvin Louis Guy, according to a Herald story published online on Sept. 4, 2014.
On Sept. 9, the state filed a motion to waive the death penalty in this case. Now, if convicted of capital murder, Guy would be sentenced to life in prison.
Guy, 57, was booked into jail on May 10, 2014. He was being held on Wednesday in lieu of bonds totaling $4 million on four capital felony charges, including capital murder of a peace officer.
Killeen City Council members unanimously OK budget
In a unanimous vote last week, Killeen City Council members approved a general fund budget of about $112 million for the new fiscal year with no discussion.
That is an increase of about $6 million from the current budget — about in line with inflation. Sales taxes and property taxes are up over last year by $3.4 million and $3.5 million, respectively.
With all other funds combined — public safety, water and sewer utilities, solid waste utility, economic and community development, debt service, general government, culture and recreation, transportation and streets, airport and drainage utility — the total budget is about $265 million.
This fiscal year, the tax rate is 70.04 cents. But on Tuesday, council members set the tax rate for the 2022-23 fiscal year at 62.33 cents per $100 valuation and ratified the property-tax revenue increase of $3.5 million, with Councilwoman Nina Cobb voting against both items.
Harker Heights approves new tax rate, Chaparral project at Tuesday meeting
Harker Heights taxpayers can expect a property tax rate of 58 cents per $100 valuation after the City Council voted unanimously to approve the new rate at its regular meeting at City Hall on Tuesday.
Overall, the tax rate is comprised of 45.11 cents for maintenance and operations and 12.89 cents for debt service, professionally referred to as interest and sinking.
The new levy is approximately 1.99% higher than the 2021-22 tax rate, according to the ordinance passed Tuesday night. The current tax rate is 65.19 cents per $100 valuation. The average home worth $100,000 in Harker Heights will pay approximately $8.80 more in taxes this year, the ordinance reads.
Cove mobile home park residents taken on wild water ride
Members of a Copperas Cove mobile home park were without water for two days after the city said it investigated a sewage spill.
The sewage, which backed up into a waterway, posed such a health risk that the city shut off water to the Cedar Grove Manufactured Home Community.
Though work was not complete to repair the faulty pumps at the mobile home park, the city deemed the problem mitigated enough to restore water service to them.
The city shut off water Tuesday and turned it back on Thursday.
