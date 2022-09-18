Week in Review

The city of Killeen may look to expand the Killeen City Cemetery.

 Herald | File

Officials plan to expand Killeen City Cemetery, spokeswoman says

With 9,500 people buried at Killeen City Cemetery and remaining plots sold, the property has run out of land but may acquire more.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.