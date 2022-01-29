Global potato shortage impacts Central Texas
Hashbrowns, tater tots, French fries and other frozen potato products are turning up missing at Killeen area grocery stores — as the effect of the global potato shortage hits Central Texas.
Two Central Texas H-E-B stores — in Copperas Cove and Harker Heights — were reportedly without frozen potatoes of any kind Thursday.
Rows and rows of retail space reserved for frozen potato products were seen empty Thursday — harkening back to the grocery supply issues Texans faced during the historic 2021 freeze.
A small sign partially explained why.
“Due to industry production delays, some frozen potato items may have limited availability,” read a sign seen at the H-E-B in Harker Heights Thursday night.
KPD identify man accused of carjacking who was shot in neck
The Killeen Police Department have identified suspected hijacker shot at a busy Killeen intersection on Jan. 18 as Jamar McNair Jones, 31, of Killeen.
Jones was shot while attempting to escape police pursuit by hijacking a vehicle, a news release said Wednesday.
Jones is suspected of several armed robberies in Killeen, and fled police when KPD attempted to make contact with him a residence in Killeen on the morning of Jan. 18, police said. A car chase from Killeen to Belton, and back to Killeen, ensued.
Killeen ISD protesters: “SOS - Shut our schools”
As the COVID-19 pandemic rages on, one former educator and activist continues to protest outside the Killeen Independent School District administration building.
While it was raining Monday, former Killeen ISD teacher Irene Andrews, of Nolanville, stood outside the administration building, as she does every Monday and Friday, with protest signs in hand waiting to talk to KISD Superintendent John Craft and other district employees. For the past five months, Andrews has consistently protested outside KISD headquarters twice a week since the start of the school year in August.
Andrews, joined by Kay Robertson, of Killeen, stood outside in cold, wet weather with a clear message for administration.
“I call it the SOS campaign: Save our students, save our staff, stop omicron’s spread, and shut our schools,” Andrews said in a phone interview Monday.
Talks stall at joint Council, P&Z meeting with homebuilders
A two-hour meeting Monday between local developers, the Killeen City Council and the Planning and Zoning Commission ultimately proved unfruitful as the groups generally failed to reach a compromise over a proposed ordinance that would establish architectural and design standards for new neighborhoods.
The ordinance has been in the works since August of 2020, according to Killeen’s Director of Planning Wallis Meisher. The ordinance seeks to address what City Council members have described as “cookie-cutter” neighborhoods that force consumers to accept “samey” houses in lieu of more options.
However, developers have fought against the ordinance since day one, arguing that the proposal cuts away at their bottom line — a cost they say would be pushed back onto residents — and force subjective standards onto the consumer.
This was the latest of 11 total meetings the community has attended.
333-home subdivision in consideration for south Killeen
A new subdivision, set to include 333 housing units spread across 60 acres, may be on its way to south Killeen after it was favorably received at Tuesday’s Killeen City Council meeting.
The development, which is owned by CP Summit Group, Lovers Wilson Mitchell Trust, Penelope McDonald and Ray Fread, is set to be located at the furthest bend on Clear Creek Road – roughly situated south of Prewitt Ranch Road and east of Clear Creek Road.
As of Tuesday, the development has not been platted, meaning that the general layout of the subdivision has not yet been set in stone.
This was a positive element for the City Council, which had raised concerns regarding the location of the development the week prior, with Councilman Michael Boyd expressing specific concern as to the entrance of the neighborhood which, on Clear Creek Road, was set to be simple “right in — right out;” something the councilman called “unacceptable.”
On Tuesday, however, the City Council voted 6-1 in favor of the development, with Councilwoman Mellisa Brown voting in opposition. Brown stated that, because the Planned Use District application is set for review next week, it would be wise to consider both items at the same time.
The top 10 most read stories on kdhnews.com from Jan. 23 through Jan. 29 were:
1) “Killeen ISD teachers: “We’re drowning” ... “The house is on fire”” — https://bit.ly/32Lsnwq
2) “No Killeen airport delays expected as filming for show occurs” — https://bit.ly/32Hiks4
3) “The KISD Reports: Three released, 100-plus withheld” — https://bit.ly/3g6a73V
4) “Possible shooting reported in central KIlleen” — https://bit.ly/3L6KzSD
5) “Killeen police: Armed Taco Bell person identified” — https://bit.ly/3gf9MM5
6) “KPD hauls in 20 pounds of marijuana” — https://bit.ly/3rUM8tW
7) “Harker Heights basketball parents ask district for solutions” — https://bit.ly/3AGBJWC
8) “Killeen ISD protesters: “SOS - Shut our schools”” — https://bit.ly/3HgZtmW
9) “CTC to hold virtual surplus property auction” — https://bit.ly/340TOms
10) “Developer pulls out of Estancia West after community outcry” — https://bit.ly/3gaL3sC
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.