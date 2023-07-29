Week in Review

The Killeen Independent School District's board approves to begin negotiations to buy Teleperformance building at 777 N Twin Creek Drive.

 Herald

KISD board approves negotiations for multimillion-dollar property in north Killeen

In a late-night vote last week, the Killeen school board unanimously approved a resolution to purchase 34 acres and a 133,000-square-foot building, valued at $7 million in north Killeen to house Killeen ISD administration and other departments.

