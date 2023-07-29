KISD board approves negotiations for multimillion-dollar property in north Killeen
In a late-night vote last week, the Killeen school board unanimously approved a resolution to purchase 34 acres and a 133,000-square-foot building, valued at $7 million in north Killeen to house Killeen ISD administration and other departments.
Superintendent Jo Ann Fey said during the board meeting that the purchase of the building will allow the district to consolidate most of its central administration functions, including curriculum administration.
The property sits at 777 Twin Creek Drive and is owned by Teleperformance, a customer service call-center service that, at one time, employed over 1,000 people.
The current KISD administration building in the 200 block of North W.S. Young Drive, was built in 1977, encompasses 18,525 square feet and houses about 65 employees. The school board holds its meetings there.
City of Killeen’s appeal of marijuana decision delayed until end of August
The City of Killeen’s opening salvo in its appeal of a judge’s decision regarding a controversial, voter-approved marijuana ordinance was supposed to arrive in Austin on Wednesday but now the lawsuit is on hold until the end of August.
Michael Siegel, attorney for Ground Game Texas, a defendant in the lawsuit along with Killeen, said if the appeal is successful, Bell County’s lawsuit will be dismissed and Killeen’s policy will remain in force.
Bell County officials think otherwise.
They say Killeen’s decriminalized marijuana law violates state law, and prevents police from doing their jobs.
Man sentenced to 6 years for Heights kidnapping
Three Harker Heights Police Department officers with decades of combined law enforcement experience testified last week that the kidnapping of a fourth-grader in the city last year was the first time they had ever encountered a situation of a stranger abducting a child unknown to the perpetrator.
Marco Antonio Gonzalez of Heights pleaded guilty on May 16, to a third-degree felony charge of kidnapping. After hearing testimony from 10 people on Wednesday, Judge John Gauntt sentenced Gonzalez to six years in prison on one count of kidnapping and two years in prison on a state jail felony charge of unlawful restraint.
The sentences will be served concurrently.
Stage 2 drought water restrictions imminent
Central Texas residents can expect to conserve water usage by another 5% — and soon.
Ricky Garrett, general manager of Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 1, said last week that he expects Belton Lake to reach Stage 2 drought levels by next week.
Enforcement in each city may look different depending on how that city complies with the order of reduction.
City officials strengthen partnership with American Airlines
Many community leaders from Killeen and Fort Cavazos traveled to Fort Worth a couple of weeks ago to visit the American Airlines headquarters, posting photos of the trip on the City’s Facebook page.
Mayor Debbie Nash-King was joined by council members Michael Boyd, Nina Cobb and Joseph Soloman, City Manager Kent Cagle, Airport Director Mike Wilson and Assistant Director Jarod Provost, Fort Cavazos garrison commander Col. Lakicia Stokes and other aviation leaders from the installation were also a part of the visiting team.
In a post, Nash-King mentioned the possibility of extending American’s service from Killeen to Dallas/Fort Worth to seven daily flights as well as service to the Charlotte, N.C, area.
