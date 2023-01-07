Odor, taste of Killeen-area tap water to soon change
Residents in Killeen, Harker Heights, Belton, Copperas Cove, Nolanville and Fort Hood may notice a change in the odor or taste in their water during the month of February.
Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 1 — the area’s drinking water supplier — is converting its water disinfection process, the district said last week.
The conversion, which is scheduled to take place from Feb. 1-28, will change the disinfectant from chloramines to “free chlorine,” according to the release.
Harry Potter-themed neighborhood pops up in Killeen
Platform 9 ¾ appears to have arrived in Killeen, as a Harry Potter-themed neighborhood is under construction.
The streets of the new residential area — under construction by Reese Creek Developers — are named after characters and other wizardly things in the famous Harry Potter books by J.K. Rowling.
The new neighborhood, where homes are still being built, is on the east side of Bunny Trail between Stan Schlueter Loop and Stagecoach Road in southwest Killeen.
The longest street in the neighborhood is Dumbledore Road, named after a famous wizard from the books.
Killeen prohibited from adopting no-camping ordinance
A move by the Killeen City Council to possibly ban camping in the city limits will go no further — for now.
Assistant City Manager Danielle Singh told council members during a workshop meeting last week that they cannot adopt a no-camping ordinance because it does not meet legal precedence.
Texas law prohibits enforcing such an ordinance under a U.S. appellate court ruling known as Martin v. Boise. That is according to San Antonio consultant Robert Marbut Jr., who has conducted a study on homelessness in Killeen, Temple and Bell County and presented his findings twice to the City Council last year, and a Killeen staff report.
A camping ban “attempts to move those experiencing homelessness toward programs and services,” the city report shows. “Enforcement requires an alternative location to camp. If on public property, Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs must approve site.”
Possibility of renaming Killeen’s Fort Hood Street evokes mixed opinions and high emotions
The Killeen City Council last week discussed the possibility of changing the name of Fort Hood Street to coincide with a congressional mandate to change the name of all Army posts that are named after Confederate generals.
The mandate is limited to federal military bases, meaning the Killeen government doesn’t have to change the name of its city street, but Mayor Debbie Nash-King raised the issue Tuesday as an option.
With Mayor Pro Tem Ken Wilkerson having left the meeting early and with Councilman Ramon Alvarez not in attendance, the other council members agreed 3-1 in a motion of direction to delay the discussion about renaming Fort Hood Street until the full council is available. Councilman Jose Segarra voted against the motion; Councilwoman Nina Cobb abstained.
Fort Hood is named after Gen. John Bell Hood, a Confederate general from Texas. Fort Hood will change its name to Fort Cavazos by 2024.
