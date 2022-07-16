Senior enlisted Fort Hood soldier jailed, demoted for fraternization
The former command sergeant major of a Patriot air defense artillery battalion at Fort Hood has been demoted, fired and is headed to jail after pleading guilty to criminal charges that stemmed from an affair with a subordinate soldier last year, according to a Military Times article.
Sgt. Maj. Tomas Barrios was the senior enlisted advisor of 4th Battalion, 5th Air Defense Regiment, 65th Air Defense Artillery Brigade at the time of the affair.
He was relieved of his position and sentenced June 28 to 60 days’ confinement and a reduction in rank to master sergeant. The article, published online Friday by Military Times, noted that the plea deal at his court martial will probably still allow him to retire.
Large police presence responds to potential situation in local neighborhood
A large police force consisting of Killeen Police Department officers and Fort Hood Military Police blocked the entrance to the Fort Hood Pershing Park neighborhood —- which borders Killeen off of Fort Hood Street — shortly after 1 p.m. Sunday as officers worked to resolve an ongoing situation.
Early social media reports from neighborhood residents posted conflicting accounts of a potential active shooter in the area; however, Fort Hood law enforcement denied those reports.
What are those large tents in front of Target?
A Target official has revealed why the retail store in Harker Heights has been erecting large tents and dropping off shipping containers in the parking lot.
A manager has confirmed that the two large, tented pavilions and nearly a dozen shipping containers that have been accumulating outside the Target at Market Heights will be for an upcoming remodel.
The pavilions will store large, non-perishable goods and shelving while the shipping containers act as mini-offices and storage units during renovations.
The manager said that she was not authorized to speak for the company and asked not to be named in the article.
Killeen Whataburger temporary closed down
Killeen’s only Whataburger restaurant is temporarily closed.
The popular fast-food hamburger restaurant at 2509 E. Trimmier Road has temporarily closed for “improvements.”
Former soldier get 25 years in March 2020 Killeen murder case
It has been more than 27 months since a former Fort Hood soldier was gunned down in west Killeen by an active-duty soldier at the time. On Tuesday, the family of Michael Steven Wardrobe had their day in court during the sentencing hearing for the man who already had pleaded guilty to his murder.
Wardrobe was 22 years old when Jovino Jamel Roy shot him five times on March 23, 2020, at a home in the 3700 block of Dustin Court. The two men once were in the same unit, were deployed to Kuwait together and were stationed at Fort Hood, according to testimony in the 426th Judicial District Court.
Wardrobe had been out of the Army for only a week after his discharge for medical reasons when police said he was shot five times by Roy, who was still on active-duty in the Army at the time.
4th high-ranking Killeen city staff member resigns since June
Just days after two high-ranking Killeen city staff members resigned, Executive Director of Recreation Joe Brown did the same.
“We can confirm his resignation,” said Janell Ford, executive director of communications, in an email.
Brown’s resignation announcement follows that of Executive Director of Finance Jonathan Locke on July 5 and City Secretary Lucy Aldrich on June 30. The city attorney also retired in June, and took a job at Central Texas College.
9 men arrested on solicitation of minors charge, other charges
Nine local men were arrested on solicitation charges following an operation by the Texas Department of Public Safety and Copperas Cove Police Department.
According to a news release Monday, the operation on Thursday and Friday targeted “individuals suspected of using websites to solicit sexual acts from minors.”
Thousands without power in Killeen area
More than 3,000 residents from Killeen, Harker Heights, and Nolanville were without power Thursday afternoon, according to an Oncor power outage map.
A cold front moving through the area brought strong, gusty winds that downed limbs and power lines, which may have contributed to the outages.
Fox News spotlights KISD investigation on Saturday program
The Killeen Independent School District was highlighted Saturday evening on Fox News.
Killeen Daily Herald Metro Editor Lauren Dodd was interviewed live on Fox News Saturday about her work covering the Killeen Independent School District’s recent release of investigative reports.
Dodd joined “Lawrence Jones Cross Country” at 9 p.m. Central Time Saturday to recap her findings.
Boil water notice issued for north Killeen neighborhood
More than 20 streets in north Killeen are under a boil-water notice, according to a city of Killeen news release Monday morning.
“Due to an emergency fire hydrant repair and water service connection, water crews will need to isolate the water main to complete the repairs,” the news . “Water crews will remain on site until all repairs are complete and water services are restored. Water quality samples will be taken when repairs are complete, with results being available within 24 to 48 hours.”
