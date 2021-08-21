KISD teachers, parents plan pro-mask rally for Tuesday
A high school teacher who caught COVID-19 last December, and still deals with the virus’ lasting cognitive effects, says she is encouraging other teachers to join her Tuesday in an effort to push the Killeen Independent School District to implement a policy to make masks mandatory as COVID-19 cases rise locally and statewide.
Dozens of teachers and parents plan to meet at 5:15 p.m. Tuesday for a rally outside the Killeen ISD headquarters, 200 N. W.S. Young Drive, to encourage the district to adopt the stronger mask policy during Tuesday’s board meeting. Currently, masks are optional at KISD.
The Killeen Educators Association, which represents hundreds of KISD teachers and other staff members, is also in support of a mask mandate at local public schools — something KISD Superintendent John Craft said he won’t do because it would go against Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order that prohibits local governent bodies, including school districts, from issuing mask mandate policies.
Local truck shop makes a splash for local boy battling cancer
A local truck shop in Harker Heights, along with a crowd of eager volunteers, got to work cleaning cars Sunday afternoon to help out a Killeen boy who has been battling cancer.
All sorts of cars ranging from trucks, bikes and Ford Mustangs lined up at the Lift Kingz truck shop at 305 W. Central Texas Expressway to get their vehicles squeaky clean in support of a good cause.
The Herald has followed the story of 3-year-old Rory Paul, who was diagnosed with a brain stem tumor. Last month, Rory and his family took a journey to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee, where he underwent surgery to remove the tumor, which had grown back after another surgery several months earlier. That life saving journey wasn’t cheap, which led to a wonderful display of community outreach from the people of Killeen and surrounding area, and it’s amazing to see just how many people reach out to make sure he always has a special day, his family said.
Killeen council sets date to begin reviewing city charter
Killeen City Council members discussed the process for a review of the city charter during a Tuesday night meeting.
The council, with the assistance of Assistant City Attorney Holli Clements, set Sept. 7 as the date to begin the charter review.
Killeen’s charter can only be revised every two years. The last time changes were added was back in 2018.
Council members had two options Tuesday. They could go back and review over 100 pages of charter, section by section, or just specific sections submitted by council members.
Journalist Joe Galloway, who covered 1st Cav in Vietnam, dies at 79
Joseph Galloway, a longtime journalist who embedded with the 1st Cavalry Division during the Vietnam War and helped write the book “We Were Soldiers Once ... and Young,” has died at the age of 79.
A native of Refugio, Texas, Galloway spent 22 years as a war correspondent and bureau chief for United Press International, including serving four tours in Vietnam.
Galloway died Wednesday morning, his wife, Grace Galloway, told the Associated Press, after being hospitalized near their home in Concord, North Carolina. He is also survived by two sons and a step-daughter.
Galloway was decorated with a Bronze Star Medal with V in 1998 for rescuing wounded soldiers under fire during the la Drang battle. He is the only civilian awarded a medal of valor by the U.S. Army for actions in combat during the Vietnam War.
In a 2015 interview with the Herald, Galloway said his most important stories from Vietnam happened during his first year there, during the Battle of Ia Drang Valley, where many 1st Cavalry Division troopers lost their lives.
Grand jury determines Heights shooter was actually a victim, does not indict
A Bell County grand jury determined that a Harker Heights man who shot and killed another man earlier this year actually was a victim according to the law, but the family says it’s not over yet. The April shooting erupted in the Harker Heights High School parking lot during a gun deal that went bad.
Endy Neri Soto, 19, was one of three men who were arrested following the shooting death of 19-year-old Quinton Ford, of Heights. On Wednesday, a grand jury formally no-billed the third-degree felony charge of deadly conduct against Soto.
Soto is accused of shooting and killing Ford, who police said was attempting to rob Soto during a gun sale on April 20, 2021, in the parking lot of Harker Heights High School. Police said that Soto was in the process of selling a handgun to Trainer but then Ford and a juvenile arrived in another car. A shootout ensued and Soto shot and killed Ford.
The top 10 most read stories on kdhnews.com from Aug. 15 to Aug. 21 were:
1) “Local ‘state of disaster’ declared by Killeen” — https://bit.ly/3zcN92U
2) “Journalist Joe Galloway, who covered 1st Cav in Vietnam, dies at 79” — https://bit.ly/3B2Gzwk
3) “Killeen woman sentenced to 35 years in prison for 2018 murder” — https://bit.ly/3j1Ys8p
4) “Killeen welcomes shaved sno, burger and snack bar” — https://bit.ly/3iM8rPe
5) “Killeen man charged with shooting another man at bar in Harker Heights” — https://bit.ly/2We1Ft0
6) “Killeen ISD is short more than 250 teachers, HR director says” — https://bit.ly/3mqXrc7
7) “Wreck leads to massive traffic jam from Harker Heights to Belton” — https://bit.ly/3mnjT5S
8) “2 Fort Hood soldiers arrested in local sex sting” — https://bit.ly/3g5fzEp
9) “1st Cavalry Division holds ceremony promoting Taylor to brigadier general” — https://bit.ly/3AZzsov
10) “Protest held over masks outside KISD headquarters” — https://bit.ly/3sBVlXT
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.