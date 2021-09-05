Families claim abuse at juvenile detention center
A Bell County official denied that systematic abuse is occurring at the county’s juvenile detention center in Killeen, but said that a small number of incidents have occurred.
There have been allegations that turned out to be true against five Bell County Juvenile Service employees since 2017, county officials said.
Earlier this month, the Herald spoke with three mothers who say that their teenagers have been abused while held at the Bell County Juvenile Detention Center in northeast Killeen.
County officials have placed the blame on turnover, often brought about by what they describe as incredible amounts of stress.
“They have to know going into the profession that they’re going to face some terrible situations, but that it’s not acceptable to take it out on the kids,” Seth Fuller of the Patel Fuller Firm in Denton said. “In the end, these are kids. These are kids.”
A&M-Central Texas hires research park consultant
Texas A&M University-Central Texas now has a second company to conduct research on its campus, and it has also hired a consultant to help conceptualize the research park the university desires to construct.
Marc Nigliazzo, the university’s president, said Wednesday morning that Trideum Corporation had recently received the keys to its office and joins Centex Technologies as tenants on the campus.
A&M-Central Texas has been in the process of taking steps to create the research park for the past few years. The university has two potential locations for the research park to go on its campus, which will be decided by the consultant, Perkins & Will.
School bus driver shortage
The Killeen Independent School District is looking to hire 101 school bus drivers to fill current vacancies within the transportation department — a problem made worse by a nationwide bus driver shortage.
But former Killeen ISD bus drivers say the district will continue to struggle to retain drivers if the transportation department’s toxic work environment is not fixed quickly.
One change KISD made earlier this year was in the form of a pay raise for transportation workers.
KISD increased starting pay for CDL full-time drivers to $17.46 an hour with additional bonuses available. The district also offers a one-time $200 referral bonus for employees that refer drivers to the district.
Foster home coming to Killeen
Sarah Johnson, along with her wife and business partner Stacy Bell have devoted their lives to protecting the welfare of children.
Bell and Johnson are striving to bring a foster home into Killeen, especially to give children who may be sleeping in offices, hotel rooms or churches a place to temporarily call home. That place is called House of True Colors Children’s Shelter, which is a work in progress.
The emergency shelter is being planned for Cinch Street in Killeen. Once completed, it will be able to house 24 children up to the age of 17.
Woman charged with assaulting officer
A woman in Killeen is facing charges after authorities said she allegedly assaulted a Killeen police officer.
An arrest affidavit said Monday a KPD officer went to a residence on Aug. 27 in reference to a disturbance. That’s were the suspect, 29-year-old Jaime Elaine Dotson, was engaged in a loud argument with several individuals at the scene.
Police said Dotson actively resisted arrest and began kicking the responding officer as she was being escorted to the police car. At least on of the kicks struck the officer in the groin, court documents said.
New HOP route
Residents in southwest Killeen will soon be receiving a new bus route — or perhaps an old one.
Killeen Councilman Rick Williams approached the Hill Country Transit District recently in an effort to reestablish a HOP bus route through the city, saying that public transportation is a public service that falls on the city to provide.
This year, the city received $29.1 million in federal funding through the American Rescue Plan Act, And just two weeks ago, the City Council approved the use of $1.1 million in funding to help establish and maintain a new route that, according to Williams, will likely be in the southwest area of Killeen.
Temple woman throws drugs at deputy
A Temple woman faces a third-degree felony charge after she allegedly drove to the Bell County Jail sallyport last week, asked to speak to a deputy and then threw drugs at him after she rambled about a possible crime.
Ashleigh Darlene Qualey-Copeland, 42, also known as Ashleigh Copeland, remained in the jail Wednesday. She is charged with possession of a controlled substance, Penalty Group 1, more than 1 gram but less than 4 grams. Her bond is set at $35,000, records show.
Top 10 online stories last week at KDHnews.com:
- Killeen Police respond to ‘potentially armed’ suspect at Killeen Mall: https://bit.ly/3n0NSkn
- Temple woman arrested after driving to Bell County Jail, throwing drug at deputy: https://bit.ly/3zLRlXI
- Killeen ISD reports 320-plus COVID cases: https://bit.ly/3tfiPCA
- KISD bus drivers say driver shortage worsened by toxic leadership: https://bit.ly/3kSYmzQ
- Killeen woman charged with assaulting police officer: https://bit.ly/3DNsUf2
- Retired U.S. Army sergeant first class served two Middle East deployments: https://bit.ly/3jK5waj
- Child care specialists paving way for emergency children’s shelter in Killeen: https://bit.ly/3jIF4O0
- Nearly 200 coronavirus cases reported in Killeen ISD: https://bit.ly/3DPAoy7
- Killeen woman facing drug possession charges: https://bit.ly/3yIQWUI
- Killeen ISD COVID-19 case count up to 400: https://bit.ly/3yLBUxs
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.