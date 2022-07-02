Killeen Denny’s temporarily closed
Denny’s, which opened decades ago in Killeen, was temporarily closed on Wednesday for repairs, according to a sign posted on the restaurant’s front door.
The sign posted on the front door read “We are sorry for the inconvenience. The store will be closed for kitchen repairs until Saturday morning. Thank you, Management.”
Residents on social media reported that the 24-hour diner — known for breakfast, lunch items and more — closed sometime Tuesday, It opened in Killeen in the 1970s.
The Killeen Denny’s online ordering is also unavailable, according to the Denny’s website.
4,000 Fort Hood troops set to deploy to Europe
In a dual ceremony Thursday morning, one brigade from the 1st Cavalry Division signified its readiness to deploy to Europe with the man selected to take them there. During the ceremony, the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team’s leadership changed from Col. Justin Reese to Col. John Gilliam before Gilliam helped case the unit’s flag in preparation for deployment.
Gilliam took command of the brigade of about 4,000 soldiers and gave them some inspirational words during the ceremony Thursday morning.
The Fort Hood brigade will replace 1st Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division in Grafenwöhr, Germany.
Gilliam has been assigned to the 1st Cavalry Division previously, serving in the division from 2004 to 2008.
Killeen agrees to take on Fort Hood animal services
After a couple of months of discussion, Killeen and Fort Hood officials sat down Wednesday to sign an intergovernmental support agreement that allows Killeen to take over Fort Hood’s animal services facilities and duties, and handle collection of stray animals on the Army post.
Also at the signing were Killeen City Manager Kent Cagle, Mayor Debbie Nash-King and Recreation Services Executive Director Joe Brown.
The agreement is expected to cost Fort Hood more than $10 million over a 10-year period, with each year being $1.1 million or $1.2 million, according to Brown. Fort Hood is paying Killeen to handle its animal services duties.
Bell County balks, tables Killeen annex discussion due to timeline issues
Plans for new Bell County annex in Killeen have been put on hold after concerns were raised over the $10 million project’s timeline.
The Bell County Commissioners Court voted unanimously Monday to table an interlocal agreement with Killeen for the construction of a new annex. The proposed site for the new annex is in downtown Killeen, at the location of the former First National Bank building, 507 N. Gray St.
The agreement between Killeen and the county would give the city one year to demolish the existing building and give the land to the county, which would then have three years to build the annex.
Commissioners expressed concerns over the project’s timeline, which could leave the county with only a year to complete most of the construction.
Killeen council approves governing standards changes, makes committee assignments
Overturning several decades of tradition, Killeen’s City Council voted last week to rework the committee assignment protocol outlined in the city’s Governing Standards and Expectations document, allowing each City Council member to directly pick their committee assignment in a series of rounds.
Previously, City Council members would complete a form indicating interest in particular advisory committees, with the mayor making the official selection. However, over the past month, the City Council has refused to approve committee assignments set by Mayor Debbie Nash-King.
The council voted 4-3 to approve governing standards changes.
KISD board reviews 2022-23 lunch plans
The Killeen Independent School District board of trustees had a second opportunity to review high school lunch plans for the 2022-23 school year Tuesday night.
During a school board meeting Tuesday, Killeen ISD Superintendent John Craft said the district’s new closed lunch policy and “Power Hour” plan should provide students with opportunities to get needed tutoring and participate in clubs otherwise relegated to only meeting before or after school.
Beginning in August, the district will enforce a closed lunch policy at all high school campuses — something not done in years prior because of overcrowding issues.
