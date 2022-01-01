Shooting suspect arrested in Jasper Road incident
Police arrested a 19-year-old man in connection to a shooting on Jasper Road in Killeen that left a 16-year-old male with non-life-threatening injuries earlier this week, police said via email Friday.
On Thursday, the Bell County District Attorney’s Office returned complaints against Eric Lavaughn Bonner Jr., accusing him of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. A second person had been detained and taken to jail, but was released without being charged, police said.
Around 9:55 a.m. Wednesday, police were called to the 900 block of West Jasper Road in reference to a male who had been shot. That’s where they found the 16-year-old with a gunshot wound. He was later taken to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple for treatment. He has since been released.
Fort Hood staff sergeant convicted of wife’s fatal poisoning
A Fort Hood staff sergeant, who worked on post as an investigator with the Army’s Criminal Investigation Division, was sentenced to 70 years in prison for murdering his wife with puffer fish poison, U.S. Army officials confirmed Thursday.
At a court-martial held at Fort Hood Sept. 21-22, former Staff Sgt. Lesly J. Lindor pleaded guilty to murdering his wife of two years in 2018 with poison, the Army’s Criminal Investigation Division, or CID, confirmed Thursday. Tetrodotoxin is a deadly neurotoxin found in puffer fish and some other marine species, and can cause paralysis and death, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Lindor also pled guilty to stalking, disobeying a warrant officer, conspiracy to commit murder, and three counts of attempted premeditated murder.
His wife, Rachelle Lindor, 34, was found dead on Sept. 3, 2018 in Harker Heights. A funeral for Lindor was held in her hometown of Medford, Massachusetts.
Dozens of KISD teachers call it quits before holiday break
More than four dozen Killeen Independent School District teachers resigned or retired just prior to Christmas break, but district officials are hopeful upcoming job fairs will help bridge the gap.
As of Dec. 17, the last day of school before Christmas break, according to data obtained by the Herald, Killeen ISD received 71 “notices of departure” from district employees — 57, or 80%, were teachers. In all, KISD has more than 6,100 employees.
Killeen Educators Association President Rachel Bourrage said she is hopeful the district will be able to hire enough teachers in the coming new year. KEA is a chapter of the Texas State Teachers Association which is an affiliate of the National Education Association.
In late October, to combat a shortage of 274 teachers at the time, district officials announced a sign-on incentive for newly-hired teachers who stay with the district through May 27, 2022.
KISD is not alone in its struggle to retain and recruit teachers, school districts nationwide are experiencing similar hiring problems exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.
‘Greatly missed’: Retired Heights fire chief died Christmas Day
A former Harker Heights fire chief, with over four decades in fire service, died on Christmas Day, according to the Harker Heights Fire Department.
The Harker Heights Fire Department announced the death of retired Fire Chief Jack Collier, 72, in a somber social media post Monday.
“It is with deep sadness and heavy heart that we inform you of the passing of Retired Fire Chief Jack Collier, who passed away unexpectedly in his home on December 25, 2021,” HHFD said in the Facebook post. “He served as Fire Chief of Harker Heights from 2006 – 2016. Retired Chief Collier brought an abundance of experience and education to those he led so faithfully. He will be greatly missed. Please keep his family in your thoughts and prayers.”
Former Killeen City Manager Connie Green dies at 60
Former Killeen City Manager Connie Green died Wednesday, Killeen Mayor Jose Segarra confirmed Wednesday evening.
The cause of death for Green, 60, has not been disclosed.
The city’s first Black city manager, Green served the city of Killeen from 1990 to 2005 as director of finance, and from 2005 to 2011 as city manager.
Green’s rise to the office of city manager began in March 2005 after then-City Manager David Blackburn exited his position to work for Temple in the same capacity.
After accepting a position as interim city manager, Green was confirmed unanimously as the official city manager just four months later, on July 15, 2005.
During his tenure as city manager, Green navigated the city through the 2008 housing crisis. As finance director, Green guided the city through the Gulf War and the post-9/11 military deployments, when the city lost sizeable portions of its population.
