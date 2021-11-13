Local leaders celebrate ribbon-cutting at Killeen university
Several local guests celebrated the ribbon-cutting of a business on the Texas A&M University-Central Texas on Wednesday afternoon. The company, Trideum Corporation, is the second research business to partner with the university.
A&M-Central Texas President Marc Nigliazzo explained to the group of around 100 dignitaries what the opening of Trideum means to the university.
For the past few years, the university and Killeen organizations, such as the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce and the Killeen Economic Development Corporation, have partnered to attempt to create a research park that envelops the university and the city.
Trideum has been on the campus since September when the university announced it would open an office.
Man stabbed to death, suspect dies
Two people died, one of apparent self-inflicted wounds, after an incident on Tuesday afternoon in Killeen.
James Matthew Moten, 47, who had stab wounds, died Tuesday afternoon on scene, and Javeon Rondre Moten, 18, succumbed to apparent self-inflicted gunshot wounds.
“Through the investigation, it was determined that the victim and the suspect, his son, were involved in a domestic disturbance when the suspect produced a knife and assaulted his father,” police said. “When the officers arrived and entered the residence, they located the victim deceased and the suspect suffering from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.”
Fort Hood soldier indicted on murder charge
A Fort Hood soldier has been indicted on a murder charge after police said he shot and killed another soldier in September.
On Wednesday, a Bell County grand jury indicted Nakealon Keunte Mosley, 24, on a charge of murder, which is a first-degree felony.
Police said that on Sept. 4, he shot at 24-year-old Sgt. Francine Martinez, who died in a Temple hospital on Sept. 16.
Mosley was being held in the Bell County Jail on Thursday in lieu of bonds totaling $505,000, on the felony charge and a Class A misdemeanor charge of discharging a firearm in city limits. He was booked into jail on Sept. 5.
Premature Fort Hood baby girl ‘still fighting,’ parents say
A Fort Hood soldier and her spouse said they are grateful for the outpouring of community support they received following the recent premature birth of their daughter at a mere 22 weeks and 1.5 pounds.
The couple said they continue to seek answers as to why multiple warnings to Fort Hood officials during the soldier’s sensitive pregnancy went unheard.
Spc. Neshia Bivens, 29, of the 49th Transportation Battalion, and her husband, Darrion, 34, celebrated several significant milestones in their youngest daughter’s life over the past seven days.
First National Bank opens new location
After months of effort, the new First National Bank corporate headquarters, located at 901 East Central Texas Expressway, is open for business.
Beginning at a crisp 9 a.m. Monday in a “soft opening,” the bank received customers that scurried silently across the bank’s tiled surface. Included at the new location is a wood replica cutout of the bank’s first location, as well as a similar cutout of the bank’s downtown location, located at 507 N. Gray Street, which is closing down.
A gleaming structure that stands starkly against the minimalist ‘80s architectural design that makes up much of Killeen’s skyline, the new location takes up five stories and 47,653 square feet.
While the first floor is dedicated to full banking services, the additional four floors will be reserved for executive office space.
In total, the project has taken $15 million in investments, including furnishing and installation of a generator, bank officials said.
