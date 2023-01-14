Killeen City Council OKs design option for Bunny Trail reconstruction
In a 6-1 vote on Tuesday, Killeen Council members amended a professional services agreement with an engineering consultant to design the Bunny Trail reconstruction.
The decision came with no debate.
During a workshop meeting on Jan. 3, Kimley-Horn project engineer Sam Lundquist told council members how the consultant arrived at his recommendation for the design — categorized in three alternatives.
Following Winter Storm Uri in February 2021, road conditions deteriorated in Killeen. And an increase in construction on the east and west sides of Bunny Trail have contributed to the creation of pot holes and cracking. Engineers say the road is too wide and other issues persist because of that, such as speeding.
Boil-water notice issued for 3,000 Killeen customers in Middle Pressure Plane
For the second time in less than a month, the Middle Pressure Plane went under a boil-water notice after a contractor hit a water line.
The pressure plane is bounded by Fort Hood Street on the west, W. S. Young Drive on the east, Interstate 14 on the south and Hallmark Avenue and Zephyr Road on the north.
Water crews isolated the water line for repairs after a private boring contractor hit the major transmission main.
Heights council rejects referendum petition to rescind Prop A repeal
Harker Heights residents will again have the opportunity to weigh in at the polls on the issue of decriminalizing misdemeanor amounts of marijuana at the ballot box.
After 64% of voters on Nov. 8 passed Proposition A, an ordinance preventing police from arresting or citing people in possession of less than 4 ounces of marijuana, in most circumstances, the Harker Heights City Council repealed the ordinance in a 4-1 vote on Nov. 22, citing the ordinance’s conflicts with state law.
However, the original petition’s organizers filed a referendum petition on Dec. 12, calling for the council to rescind its action of Nov. 22 and reinstating the voter-passed ordinance.
On Tuesday, the council in a 4-1 vote rejected the referendum petition’s request to repeal its ordinance repealing Proposition A.
Council member Lynda Nash was the lone dissenting vote Tuesday. She cast the dissenting vote in the council’s Nov. 22 action as well.
Commissioners take no action on Confederate statue after Minor calls for its removal
Bell County’s monument commemorating Confederate soldier veterans will remain in place after a failed motion last week at the regular Commissioners Court meeting.
Democrat Louie Minor, the court’s newest member, placed an item on the agenda calling for the demolition of the statue. Instead, Minor called for a study to determine the cost to move the statue somewhere else.
Minor’s motion for the study failed for lack of a second commissioner in support, as the body has previously supported waiting for the Texas Legislature to allow votes on removing historic monuments. Although commissioners previously expressed their interest in putting the statue’s removal up for a countywide vote, no such law has been proposed for this year’s legislative session.
The top 10 most read local stories on kdhnews.com from Jan. 8 through Jan. 13 were:
1) “Oncor crews dispatched after Killeen carjacking, police chase” — http://bit.ly/3iw6IjO
2) “SUV smashes into Killeen backyard, teeters over swimming pool” — http://bit.ly/3WqaYzf
3) “Hundreds Flock to Sneaker Market Killeen, chance to get the latest styles” — http://bit.ly/3GN0Iv8
4) “Killeen school board to adopt new calendar; more money needed for project” — http://bit.ly/3ZBlgPv
5) “Harry Potter-themed neighborhood pops up in Killeen” — https://bit.ly/3ZhmM9n
6) “Boil-water notice issued for parts of four Killeen roads” — http://bit.ly/3Wa3HDp
7) “35-acre grass fire in South Killeen Thursday” — http://bit.ly/3Xpw0P2
8) “Week in review: Potterhood, water changes and Fort Hood Street name change” — http://bit.ly/3XaInPv
9) “Killeen resident and Army veteran Wendy Wallace is grateful to receive a new roof through the Roof Deployment Project” — http://bit.ly/3CN91Wh
10) “Boil-water notice issued for 3,000 Killeen customers in Middle Pressure Plane” — http://bit.ly/3WfKkZA
