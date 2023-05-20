Week in Review

Rancier Avenue is one of the roads that will be replaced in the 2021 Road Reconstruction Project.

 Herald

Killeen roads slated for repair

Killeen roads, including Gilmer Street, Watercrest Road, Bunny Trail, Willow Springs Road and Stagecoach Road, are expected to receive funding through a Certificate of Obligation Bond (COB) and the Street Maintenance Fee in order to be repaired.

