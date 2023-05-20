Killeen roads slated for repair
Killeen roads, including Gilmer Street, Watercrest Road, Bunny Trail, Willow Springs Road and Stagecoach Road, are expected to receive funding through a Certificate of Obligation Bond (COB) and the Street Maintenance Fee in order to be repaired.
The City of Killeen updated council members on the state of the 2021 road construction plan during last week’s meeting.
The council received a presentation from City Engineer Andrew Zagars, which detailed the current state of the street reconstruction project.
Charge sheet: Fort Cavazos colonel groped, kissed wife of fellow officer
A Fort Cavazos brigade commander who was relieved of command is accused of groping and kissing the wife of another Army officer while that officer was in the field, according to documents released by Army officials Friday.
Col. Jon Meredith, who is facing a possible court-martial over the issue, twice groped and kissed the wife of the other officer while the officer was in field training last summer, according to a redacted copy of the charge sheet signed by Maj. Gen. John B. Richardson — commander of the 1st Cavalry Division — and a major with the U.S. Army Legal Services Agency.
Meredith could face a jury trial in the next few months.
Fort Cavazos seeks public assistance in locating missing soldier
Fort Cavazos leadership is requesting the public’s help in finding a missing soldier, post officials announced Friday. The soldier, Spc. Craig Chamberlain, never reported to Korea, according to Lt. Col. Tania Donovan, a public affairs officer for III Corps.
Chamberlain is “assigned to the 704th Explosive Ordnance Disposal Company, 79th Ordnance Battalion” at Fort Cavazos, according to an Army news release sent to media after the Herald starting asking Fort Cavazos about the case Friday morning.
Chamberlain was last reported seen leaving his home in Killeen, Texas, around 6 p.m. May 15 and has not been seen since.
Police arrest suspect in fatal shooting
The U.S. Marshals-Lone Star Fugitive Task Force located and arrested Donovan Lee Mann, 19, last week in the fatal shooting case of Sonny Brownlow, 16, at a Killeen convenience store, police said.
The release said that Mann was arrested without incident and taken to the Bell County Jail where a charge of first-degree murder is posted. Mann’s bond has been set at $1 million, according to jail records.
Brownlow was fatally shot just after 10 a.m. May 8 in the parking lot of the Star Mart in the 3600 block of Zephyr Drive in central Killeen. Following the shooting, the driver of the car Brownlow was in sped off to a nearby home on Becker Street, where police and emergency responders found three of the occupants of the car with gunshot wounds. The car had at least 10 bullet holes in it.
Wilkerson resigns from Killeen City Council
Killeen City Councilman Ken Wilkerson — who was reprimanded earlier this month after going into the audience at City Hall and confronting a resident — has resigned.
In an email to the Herald on Wednesday, Wilkerson said he resigned from the council on May 15 and said he had been wanting to for a while.
Wilkerson said he’d like to see others get involved in Killeen and make the city better.
The resignation comes on the heels of the April 18 outburst that saw Wilkerson aggressively confront frequent council critic Michael Fornino.
