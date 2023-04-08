Two top administrators at Chaparral High School under investigation
The principal and an assistant principal at Chaparral High School, Killeen ISD’s newest school, are on paid administrative leave and under investigation.
Though not confirmed if they are the subject of the investigation, images surfaced on social media showing remarks that are alleged to have been made by Gina Brown, the principal, and Marcus Venus, the assistant principal, in a group text.
Killeen ISD said it would not comment on the investigation.
2 children killed in crash near Killeen
Two young boys were killed on Thursday night when the car in which they were passengers collided with a truck on Business Highway 190 near Killeen and Fort Hood’s main gate, state police said.
The accident happened when a driver of a pickup truck made a sudden U-turn and hit two vehicles. The two children, identified as Devlin and Shae Eveleth, were passengers in one of the vehicles that was hit.
The wreck happened near Venable Village, a Fort Hood housing area near the main gate.
As of Friday, the driver of the vehicle with the two children is “alive and fighting for her life.”
Residents discuss desired qualities in new Killeen ISD superintendent
Central Texas residents have voiced expectations and concerns about the search for a new superintendent in Killeen ISD.
In the first town hall on April 3, multiple residents said the district needs to improve its assessment ratings with the Texas Education Agency.
One said she would like to see the district more streamlined in some areas.
At a town hall on April 6, some were concerned that the district hires consulting firms to find qualified candidates to hire.
Others said the superintendent should put kids first.
The final town hall is set for 6 p.m. April 10 at the Nolan Middle School cafeteria, 1600 Warriors Path in Harker Heights.
Meanwhile, residents may complete a survey at www.killeenisd.org/suptsearch. The deadline to participate is April 14.
Killeen ISD officials in March signed a $40,000 contract with JG Consulting to conduct its search for a superintendent to succeed John Craft, whose first day in the same role with Northside ISD near San Antonio was April 3.
Bell County water district proposing larger budget, rate increases
Due to inflationary effects as well as projected maintenance projects, the Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 1 is proposing a higher budget for water treatment and wastewater processing. The district held its budget workshop with its board of directors last week in Killeen where WCID-1 General Manager Ricky Garrett presented the proposed budget.
Included in the increase are proposed rate increases for cities and entities that receive water from Bell County WCID-1. The district is proposing a 7-cent increase from 78 cents per 1,000 gallons to 85 cents per 1,000 gallons for raw water treatment and an 8-cent increase from $1.06 to $1.14 per 1,000 gallons of sewer water treated.
The rates are charged to area cities, and not necessarily individual residents. However, area cities could raise rates for residents they provide water services to.
The top 10 most read stories on kdhnews.com from April 2 through April 8 were:
1) “‘Thug ville’ texts may indicate why Killeen principal is under investigation” — http://bit.ly/3nZi9Tq
2) “2 children killed in crash near Killeen; GoFundMe created” — http://bit.ly/3Gv06L7
3) “Chaparral High principal suspended, under investigation” — http://bit.ly/3nRYx3r
4) “Tornado sirens sound in Killeen, Central Texas as severe weather rolls in” — http://bit.ly/43cxDUh
5) “Neighbors, police still dealing with CPS house in Killeen” — http://bit.ly/3KLEVqT
6) “Police reports: Multiple assaults, deadly conduct reported in Killeen” — http://bit.ly/3ZMyyYs
7) “Harker Heights man joined the military in 1978; retired with 24 years’ service in 2022” — http://bit.ly/3nVRUxd
8) “New ramen joint in Killeen offers variety of choices” — http://bit.ly/3MwOQlc
9) “Easter events to bring spring fun to the Killeen-Fort Hood area” — http://bit.ly/41aU6ip
10) “Police reports: Terroristic threat in Killeen, arrest for indecency with a child in Cove” — http://bit.ly/3Uivm5O
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.