Gina Brown.jpg

Chaparral High School Principal Gina Brown stands in front of the new school before it opened last year.

 Courtesy photo | KISD

Two top administrators at Chaparral High School under investigation

The principal and an assistant principal at Chaparral High School, Killeen ISD’s newest school, are on paid administrative leave and under investigation.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.