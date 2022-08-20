Students return to school; traffic causes delays
Students in Killeen and Copperas Cove ISDs returned to class last week.
Teachers and teachers alike in both districts returned excited for the new school year.
Amid the excitement, however, the city of Killeen’s lack of action on Chaparral Road improvements caused traffic delays near the newest high school.
During the morning rush hour, cars and school buses could be seen waiting in slow moving lines as Chaparral High School, 4400 Chaparral Road, opened its doors for the first time to more than a thousand students and staff Monday in what used to be a low-traffic residential area in south Killeen.
Storms cause high water, knock out power in south Killeen, Heights
A rapidly moving rain storm passed through the Killeen area, dropping much-needed amounts of precipitation Friday afternoon.
The rain was needed, given the drought conditions of late.
Friday’s storms had an adverse effect on some in the area, including the loss of power and high water that covered portions of Interstate 14 outside of Harker Heights.
There were also numerous accidents during the storms.
The Killeen Police Department said officers responded to 13 calls of service related to accidents between 1 and 5 p.m. Friday.
Two arrested in connection with cemetery shooting
A 17-year-old and 20-year-old have been charged in connection to the March shooting death of 52-year-old Yolanda N’Gaojia.
On Aug. 13, Killeen police announced the arrest of 17-year-old Christin Lamar Weston, and later in the week, Demario Jabar Moore II, 20, was also arraigned on a murder charge.
Detectives learned that another man was visiting the cemetery with the victim and was potentially the intended target of the shooting, the affidavit said.
Police used cellphone data to place both Weston and Moore at the scene of the shooting.
Eight low-scoring KISD schools must create turnaround plans
Eight Killeen schools will have to create campus improvement plans after they scored ‘D’s or ‘F’s on the state’s rating system.
During Killeen ISD’s school board workshop Tuesday, Dawn Sills, KISD’s director for Assessment and Accountability, presented an overview of what the Texas Education Agency’s ratings, which were released Monday, mean for individual campuses.
Pre-COVID, TEA’s school grading system was based on A-F letter grades; post- COVID, the scale was reduced to A-C for the 2021-22 school year with those campuses that scored below a ‘C’ designated as “not rated.”
The A-C grading system is based entirely on STAAR standardized testing scores at the elementary level, with additional graduation and college-related criteria added at the high school level.
Four elementary and four middle school campuses were classified as “not rated” by TEA, meaning they did not earn a ‘C’ or higher on the state’s rating scale for the 2021-22 school year.
As a whole, Killeen ISD received a grade of ‘C,’ while Copperas Cove ISD received a ‘B.’
