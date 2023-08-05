Tip leads to search for human remains in Killeen neighborhood
Cadaver dogs and several Killeen Police Department personnel were searching a vacant lot in Killeen Thursday for possible human remains.
About a dozen police officers, multiple dogs and piles of earth, some nearly 6 feet high, covered the lot Thursday morning in the 100 block of East Young Avenue, near Rancier Avenue in north Killeen.
Teams from KPD’s Criminal Investigations Division and Team Texas K9s, a private company out of Troy, were also on the scene. The investigation began late Wednesday, after police received a tip from a “private citizen,” police said.
“We have received information that there could be evidence that there may be human remains at this property,” Lourence said. “This is not related to a specific case we’re currently aware of, it’s not an active case.”
A search team was still at the site on Saturday.
Fort Cavazos soldier’s story makes waves online
A story run in last Sunday’s Killeen Daily Herald of a sergeant first class whose master sergeant supervisor required personal medical information before allowing him to go to medical appointments has been making waves online.
And it has apparently hit home with many other active-duty service members and veterans, among others. Since the story was release online July 30, it has netted over 74,000 page views on kdhnews.com as of Saturday, one of the most widely read Herald stories of the year.
The story concerned Fort Cavazos Sgt. 1st Class Walter Flores and a personality conflict he was having with his female supervisor. His supervisor, a master sergeant, continuously required him — and no other soldier in the operations office at 62nd Expeditionary Signal Battalion, 11th Signal Brigade — to provide personal and private information about any and all medical or mental health appointment he was going to.
As that requirement violated the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996, commonly referred to as HIPAA, he only gave the information of the name, date, location and time of his appointments and redacted any information concerning what his private appointment was for.
This did not sit well with his supervisor, who counseled him multiple times and threatened either nonjudicial punishment or to kick him out of the Army if he did not start providing the information he had redacted.
Bell County water supplier: Stage 2 drought restrictions in effect
Fort Cavazos sent out a news release saying the garrison commander has ordered all community and family housing residents to implement “Mandatory Stage 2 Water Conservation Measures effective immediately and until further notice.”
“The goal of Mandatory Stage 2 Water Conservation Measures is to reduce the daily water usage by at least 10 percent,” Col. Lakicia Stokes, Fort Cavazos Garrison commander, said. “Lake Belton serves as our water supply reservoir providing water for Fort Cavazos and our neighboring communities. With Lake Belton at 62 percent of total capacity, responsible water use is critical.”
Other cities that get drinking water from Belton Lake are also under Stage 2 restrictions.
After late-night shooting, Killeen police investigate 8th homicide of the year
One man died after a fatal shooting in north Killeen last Sunday, and police made an arrest later in the week.
Killeen emergency management personnel arrived at the scene and transported the man to Seton Medical Center in Harker Heights. According to the release, 24-year-old Richard Xavier Solomon succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at 9:47 p.m. by Justice of the Peace Nicola James.
Killeen police called the death a “murder,” and said it is the city’s eighth criminal homicide in 2023.
Amaun Brandell Gilbert was arrested Thursday in Copperas Cove, and charged with murder.
On Saturday, Justice of the Gregory Johnson arraigned Gilbert and set his bond at $1,000,000.
