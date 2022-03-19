Slain children honored in Killeen
In a touching tribute to two girls killed in south Killeen Saturday, dozens of Trimmier Estates neighbors and family members gathered for a candlelight vigil Monday evening.
Outside the West Vega Lane home where cousins Makayla Martin, 11, and Alyssa Whitfield, 6, frequently played, more than 100 people met Monday night to pay tribute to the girls’ short lives.
Purple and pink pinwheels, their favorite colors, were placed in the front yard of the home where the girls were fatally shot Saturday. Pinwheels are commonly used as a symbol for child abuse prevention.
Outside the home, two makeshift memorials were seen on the sidewalk comprised of dozens of stuffed animals, fresh flowers, candles, decorative items, shoes, handwritten notes and works of art.
Votive candles were handed out to attendees and lit in a moment of silence for the slain children.
Segarra paints picture of healthy, vibrant Killeen
The city is in good hands, Killeen Mayor Jose Segarra said in his State of the City address at City Hall on Tuesday.
A yearly event, the State of the City address presents residents with an overview of the city’s growth and struggles over the past year in much the same way as the president’s State of the Union address.
This year’s address presented by Segarra painted a strong, healthy vision of the city. Segarra began his speech by thanking residents, public safety officials and health care workers for their “teamwork and resilience” over the past year, during which many struggled to make ends meet.
Killeen mayor officially steps down
Killeen Mayor Jose Segarra announced that he has stepped down as the city’s mayor Thursday in order to run for City Council.
Segarra has been the mayor of Killeen since 2016 and also served three terms on the City Council beginning in 2012.
The vacancy will allow Mayor Pro Tem Debbie Nash-King, who is the District 2 council member, to become the mayor, according to the City Charter.
Nash-King is also running for mayor in the upcoming May 7 election.
According to the Killeen City Charter, the mayor and members of the City Council must step down from their office if they are running for a “different office” at least 40 days prior to the election.
Fort Hood holds power outage exercise on entire installation
The Energy Resiliency Readiness Exercise on Fort Hood began promptly at 8 a.m. Tuesday, a full-scale exercise which cut electrical power to nearly the entire installation.
The only exceptions on post were Robert Gray Army Airfield, which shares responsibilities with the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport, and Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center.
The exercise was a Department of Defense directed exercise to test installation emergency and standby energy generation systems, critical infrastructure and equipment to inform senior leaders of what infrastructure is required to support critical missions on the installation, according to a Fort Hood release updating the public on the progress of the exercise.
In addition to the main cantonment office buildings, power was cut to all 12 Fort Hood Family Housing villages. Food trucks and field dining tents were set up to ensure soldiers who would normally use the dining facilities were still able to eat.
Petition underway to build fence near railroad tracks
In the wake of the tragic death of a high school student on the railroad tracks near Killeen High School, some area residents want to see more to keep the public protected. A petition has been started on change.org for a request to construct fencing around the high school where the railroad tracks are.
Killeen High freshman Senia Aguilera died when she was struck by a train that was passing by around 4:30 p.m. last Tuesday. Witnesses have said Aguilera was attempting to cross the tracks on foot at the time of the accident.
The location near where she died is approximately 600 feet from the high school, according to Google Earth measurements.
The top 10 most read stories on kdhnews.com from March 13 through March 18 were:
1) “Georgetown police arrest Killeen police officer” — https://bit.ly/3wgmqDR
2) “Fort Hood staff sergeant’s reprimand ‘withdrawn and destroyed’” — https://bit.ly/3qhikYt
3) “Killeen police ID, name charges of man accused of fatally shooting 2 children” — https://bit.ly/37C0glf
4) “Killeen police: 3 shot, 2 dead in southwest Killeen” — https://bit.ly/3CWB8l2
5) “‘They were just kids:’ Slain children honored in Killeen” — https://bit.ly/3Ir5xc2
6) “Killeen ISD Communications Department strikes gold” — https://bit.ly/3CSgoe7
7) “Killeen Mall shooting response less than transparent” — https://bit.ly/3tlHO8U
8) “DPS: Car ‘went airborne, caught fire’ following I-14 race in west Killeen” — https://bit.ly/3Nf2APJ
9) “Several law enforcement agencies on scene of Killeen I-14 wreck” — https://bit.ly/3KQO2DE
10) “Boys & Girls Clubs, headquartered in Killeen, receives $5.2M donation from billionaire” — https://bit.ly/3whSUha
