Soldier arrested in Killeen killing
Fort Hood Spc. Michael Leonard Moore, an Army plumber, was arrested last week and suspected of killing his girlfriend in Killeen.
Moore spoke with detectives after waiving his right to silence and admitted to killing his girlfriend, court records obtained last week said.
According to his arrest arraignment, Moore claimed that he shot and killed his girlfriend after an argument regarding the pair’s relationship.
Moore allegedly told Killeen Police Department officers that his girlfriend threatened him with a knife, and that he had “packed some things” to leave but instead went back inside the residence’s bedroom and sat on the bed waiting with a firearm that was hidden under a comforter in his lap.
According to the police document, Moore told them that his girlfriend said, “You shot me,” before he shot her again.
Killeen council questions fairness of Chaparral Road construction pact
They weren’t Killeen City Council members when three jurisdictions agreed to pay for the partial reconstruction of Chaparral Road, but Ken Wilkerson and Michael Boyd argued on Tuesday the financial burden to taxpayers in the city may not be fair.
KTMPO is the Killeen-Temple Metropolitan Organization. According to the most current memorandum of understanding, KTMPO will pay $17,224,578 construction costs only.
For construction and all other costs, including design and right-of-way acquisition, Killeen has agreed to pay $3,550,935 and Harker Heights will pay $224,487, along with Bell County’s $3 million, for a total project cost of $24 million.
Snook introduced as Killeen’s next executive director of recreation services
Kelly Snook, an interim director in Greeley, Colorado, was introduced on Tuesday as Killeen’s next executive director of recreation services.
Since 2021, Snook has been interim director of culture, parks and recreation in Greeley — a city of about 107,000 southeast of Fort Collins. She is among 59 candidates to have applied for the Killeen position that pays up to $145,000 per year.
Snook is expected to be confirmed by the City Council on Sept. 27, succeeding Joe Brown, who tendered his resignation on July 14 after more than three years with the city. His annual salary was $131,599.52.
Company begins demolition prep at old First National Bank site
A Houston company has begun removing furniture and other items from the old First National Bank building in downtown Killeen as it prepares to demolish the property.
Temporary fencing has been installed at the site on North Gray Street where contractor AAR is completing asbestos abatement.
A worker there last week said demolition should begin in 10 weeks.
Killeen City Council members on Sept. 13 awarded a $618,700 bid to AAR for the project, and it is expected to be “substantially complete” by Dec. 12. Through an interlocal agreement with Bell County, the city must raze the building by Dec. 31.
In July, Bell County Commissioners approved an interlocal agreement with Killeen in a 4-1 vote, with Commissioner Russell Schneider opposing. The agreement gives the county shovel-ready land at 507 N. Gray St. for the construction of a more than 30,000-square-foot county government annex building within three years of receipt of the property. The new county annex will replace the current annex on Priest Drive in Killeen.
