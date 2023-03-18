LULAC

Members of the press prepare for a news conference on Friday morning at Fort Hood, where representatives of the League of United Latin American Citizens called for an independent investigation of the death of Pvt. Ana Basaldua Ruiz, 20, a combat engineer.

 Herald | File

Fort Hood rocked by death of another soldier

A national organization is calling for FBI involvement in investigating the death case of a soldier at Fort Hood.

