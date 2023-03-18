Fort Hood rocked by death of another soldier
A national organization is calling for FBI involvement in investigating the death case of a soldier at Fort Hood.
Ana Basaldua Ruiz, 20, a combat engineer who served with the 1st Cavalry Division for the last 15 months, died on Monday, according to Fort Hood officials. The Army Criminal Investigation Division and the chain of command are investigating her death. Fort Hood officials said foul play is not suspected.
Post officials are not saying how or where she was found dead.
Members of the League of United Latin American Citizens held a news conference outside Fort Hood Friday morning.
David Cruz, LULAC’s national communications director, said Fort Hood’s announcement that no foul play was involved, indicated that the post is “tone deaf” because her family told an Hispanic news network that she had complained of sexual harassment.
III Corps and Fort Hood commander, Lt. Gen. Sean Bernabe, held a news conference Friday evening to update the media on the ongoing investigation.
Bernabe said the battalion leadership immediately reached out to Basaldua Ruiz’s mother and father after she died and had been in constant communication with them to offer both condolences and offers of assistance.
He said he will not comment on the nature of Basaldua Ruiz’s death because it is still under investigation.
Killeen teenager charged with capital murder in slaying of two Jarrell High School students
A Killeen teenager faces a capital murder charge in connection with a Jan. 28 shooting in North Austin that killed two Jarrell High School students.
Christijan Deshaun Stevens, 19, was arrested in Killeen on Wednesday by officers from the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force, Killeen Police Department and U.S. Marshals Task Force.
Other victims, now totaling six, were wounded in the shooting that occurred at about 10:17 p.m. at the Moon Palace Hookah Lounge, 12646 Research Boulevard in North Austin, Austin police officials said Monday.
Brayden Bolyard, a 17-year-old Jarrell ISD student, died at the scene despite life-saving measures taken. Four other people were transported to local hospitals.
On Feb. 1, Jaitron Tatum, another Jarrell ISD student, died from his injuries, the Austin Police Department said.
Killeen council members OK zoning change for proposed Anthem Park
In a unanimous vote last week, Killeen City Council members approved rezoning more than 200 acres where a proposed mixed-use development will be built.
Mayor Pro Tem Ken Wilkerson said the planned project is a “great opportunity” for the city.
Killeen officials and prospective developers have been talking about such a project for more than a decade. Construction of Anthem Park, located on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, could be complete in as little as three years.
Killeen man arrested, charged with murder; suspected of killing in Harker Heights
Harker Heights police arrested a 23-year-old Killeen man on suspicion of his involvement in the death of Taurus Berkhart Stubbs.
Tre Jean Smith, 23, of Killeen, was charged with murder and arraigned by Bell County Justice of the Peace Nicola J. James last week. His bond was set at $1 million.
Stubbs was shot multiple times at a sports bar in the early morning hours of March 9, police said. He died at Seton Medical Center.
Fires in Nolanville signal incoming development
Travelers on Interstate 14 in Nolanville Thursday morning may have noticed about 10 large brush piles on fire.
The fires are part of an effort to clear land along the interstate that will one day be developed, officials said.
The burn piles are on private property belonging to the Haun family, said Nolanville City Manager Kara Escajeda.
