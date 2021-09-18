Fort Hood soldier dies after allegedly shot in head by another soldier
A Fort Hood solider has died after police said she was gunned down by a fellow Fort Hood soldier on a Killeen street during a night out with friends.
Sgt. Francine Martinez died Thursday night in the hospital, 12 days after she was shot by Cpl. Nakealon Keunte Mosley, 24.
Witnesses told Killeen police that Martinez and a group of her friends were at a Killeen nightclub on Sept. 4. Mosley, who was in a previous dating relationship with Martinez, was also at the club that night, according to a police affidavit detailing Mosley’s arrest on Sept. 5. Police said Mosley followed Martinez in his car, and shot the car that Martinez was in, shooting her in the head.
Former Belton officer, 3 Fort Hood soldiers among 10 arrested in prostitution sting
A former Belton police officer and three active-duty Fort Hood soldiers are among 10 suspects arrested in a prostitution and sex trafficking sting, officials announced Friday afternoon.
The Bell County Sheriff’s Department said each suspect is charged with solicitation of prostitution, formerly a Class A misdemeanor but now a state jail felony effective Sept. 1 under House Bill 2975.
Mark Williams, a former Belton police officer, and active-duty soldiers Christopher Knox, Marc Sanon and James Gradys were arrested along with Billy Williams, Eric Kilton, Brian Turner, Francisco Tamez, Shane Pagel and Michael Morris, the Sheriff’s Department said.
New education bill may offer Killeen ISD students additional support
Some struggling students may be eligible to receive additional tutoring according to new legislation passed earlier this summer.
Students who “did not meet grade level” on the STAAR or did not take the STAAR or STAAR end-of-course exams during Spring 2021 are eligible for “accelerated instruction” according to House Bill 4545 passed during the 87th Legislative Session. The new statute went into effect June 16.
The bill’s accelerated instruction requirement, according to guidance from the Texas Education Agency, may be fulfilled by a district “either 1) assigning a classroom teacher who is a certified master, exemplary, or recognized teacher, or 2) delivering supplemental instruction (e.g., tutoring) before or after school, or embedded in the school day and meeting HB 4545 requirements.”
‘First Team’ celebrates 100 years of service to nation
America’s “First Team” celebrated its 100th birthday on Monday with a cake cutting ceremony at Fort Hood’s Cooper Field. Commanders and soldiers gathered to begin festivities in honor of the division’s centennial.
The 1st Cavalry Division was formally activated on Sept. 13, 1921, at Fort Bliss. The division, which originally used thousands of horses, distinguished themselves as the “First Team” when 1st Cavalry Division was first in Manila in February 1945, the first to lead occupational forces into Japan making it the “First in Tokyo” in September 1945, and the first in Pyongyang, North Korea, in October 1950.
Heights High parents frustrated by KISD proposed rezoning
More than 50 people attended the Killeen Independent School District’s first rezoning hearing at Harker Heights High School Monday evening.
Multiple parents expressed frustration about purchasing a house in Harker Heights specifically for their children to go to the city’s namesake high school, only to be rezoned for a high school in Killeen under the district’s latest attendance zone proposal. Some parents also voiced concerns about recent reports of violence at Killeen high schools.
The district is adjusting school attendance zones to alleviate high school overcrowding while also populating the district’s newest campus, Chaparral High School, in advance of its grand opening in 2022. The proposed set of attendance zone changes, if approved, will take effect with the start of the 2022-2023 school year.
Killeen City Council adopts $268 million budget, addresses street maintenance
After five months of effort and what amounts to days of long, exhausting deliberation, Killeen now has a budget for the coming fiscal year.
Passed in a motion of 6 to 1 with Councilwoman Mellisa Brown in opposition, the $268 million budget — the largest in the city’s history — was officially approved Tuesday.
The budget, fueled by more than $29 million in federal relief money, includes over 90 new capital improvement projects addressing street maintenance and park improvements.
Man gets life in prison for killing wife at Harker Heights home
After days of testimony in the trial of a man who was accused of murdering his wife last year, it took a jury less than 10 minutes to return a guilty verdict on Wednesday afternoon. On Thursday, the jury deliberated on the punishment for 50-year-old Willis Everett Washington II, deciding on life in prison and a fine of $4,720, according to Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza, on Thursday afternoon.
The state’s prosecutors presented 13 witnesses and other evidence to show that Washington shot and killed Latonya Bates Washington, 47, at their home in the 800 block of Trail Crest in Heights on April 7, 2020.
The murder weapon, a .32-caliber handgun, never has been found.
The most read stories on kdhnews.com from Sept. 12 through Sept. 18 are:
1) “Fort Hood soldier dies after allegedly shot in head by another soldier”
2) “Killeen woman invents and unveils hair braiding device”
3) “Heights High parents frustrated by KISD proposed rezoning”
4) “Knife attack: Shoemaker High stabbing victim’s mother speaks out”
5) “Killeen Valero robbery suspect arrested”
6) “With 3 homicides last week, street gangs in Killeen are increasingly problematic in the city”
7) “Killeen middle school students arrested with gun on campus”
8) “After 71 years, Cove furniture store closing for good”
9) “Killeen woman dies from COVID-19 after being in Bell County Jail; family outraged”
10) “Killeen police: 5-year-old girl, adult woman injured in shooting”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.