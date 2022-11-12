South Korean company plans to build $70M plant in Killeen
At an estimated $70 million investment, a South Korean company plans to open a plant at the Killeen Business Park — the first in the United States for Dongjin Semichem, a chemical company.
According to a presentation by Scott Connell, president and CEO of the Killeen Economic Development Corporation, Dongjin Semichem is “one of the largest producers of fine chemicals for the semiconductor industry.”
At the Killeen Business Park, in northeast Killeen, the company plans to acquire at least 31 acres.
17th homicide of 2022 reported in Killeen
Police are investigating a fatal shooting after a man was killed in north Killeen on Wednesday night.
It was the 17th homicide since the year began.
Killeen police said Abkhir Abdel Neville, 21, was shot in the 200 block of Bryce Avenue and taken to Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center in critical condition.
Police were dispatched to the 200 block of Bryce Avenue about 9:45 p.m. Wednesday, according to a Killeen Police Department news release issued Thursday morning.
“Paramedics arrived and started to perform life saving measures,” the release said. The victim succumbed to his injuries and Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke pronounced him deceased at 11:26 p.m.
KPD ‘special order’ ends low-level marijuana enforcement
Two days after voters here approved a measure to decriminalize possession of misdemeanor amounts of marijuana, Killeen Police Chief Charles Kimble issued a “special order” to end enforcement of state law.
Consistent with the ordinance that led to the approval of Proposition A on Tuesday, “city funds and city employees are prohibited from requesting, conducting or obtaining testing for THC. The order of marijuana or hemp shall not be considered for probable cause for any search or seizure.”
At nearly 70%, Killeen voters approved Proposition A, and Harker Heights residents did the same.
In unofficial results, 16,845 Killeen residents (69.4%) cast their ballots for Proposition A, according to Bell County election officials. At 30.5%, 7,411 voted against it.
Marvin Guy denied bond reduction in 2014 capital murder case
In a packed courtroom Thursday, a Bell County district court judge refused to reduce the multimillion-dollar bond set for a Killeen man who has been awaiting trial for 8 ½ years on a capital murder charge.
Marvin Louis Guy, 58, was booked into jail on May 10, 2014. He is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $4 million on four capital felony charges, including $1.5 million on the charge of capital murder of a peace officer.
Judge John Gauntt heard arguments from attorneys and testimony from three people — including the widow of KPD SWAT Detective Charles “Chuck” Dinwiddie — during an hourlong hearing on Thursday before deciding to keep the bond amounts the same.
“After (Guy) was re-indicted in 2018, I set the bond for the capital murder charge at $1.5 million,” Gauntt told the courtroom, filled with both police and Guy supporters. “That’s what it is and that’s where it will remain.”
