Pro-mask mandate dies in boardroom; medical officer position open
After two hours of emotional public testimony for and against implementing a mask mandate Tuesday evening, a pro-mask mandate motion failed to garner a second sponsor on the floor of the Killeen Independent School District boardroom.
KISD board member Brett Williams motioned for the board to implement a mask mandate in opposition to Gov. Greg Abbott’s mask mandate ban — as more than 50 school districts have done statewide.
At the request of two board members, the superintendent said he would create signage to highlight PPE and sanitizer availability.
Also Tuesday, the school board unanimously voted to approve the hiring of a Chief Medical Officer, a new position for the district.
A job posting for the district’s newest administrative position will be posted this week, KISD spokesperson Taina Maya said Wednesday.
Killeen City Council votes to continue state of disaster for city
The Killeen City Council approved Mayor Jose Segarra’s state of disaster Tuesday. The declaration gives the city the authority to use any means necessary to contain the spread of the COVID-19 virus and its delta variant. The declaration will remain in effect until it is terminated by the mayor.
Killeen man pleads guilty to publishing intimate photos
Almost 2 ½ years after sharing intimate photos of a woman as revenge, a Killeen man pleaded guilty to the felony charge last week.
During a hearing on Thursday, Ralph Rivera Majica, 66, entered a guilty plea to the state jail felony charge of publishing or threatening to publish intimate visual material. He is set to be sentenced in the 264th Judicial District Court on Oct. 14, following a pre-sentence investigation report.
Kempner man bites off more than he can chew in doughnut challenge
A slight underestimation by professional competitive eater and Kempner resident Greg Wilson proved costly as he attempted to finish the 30th of 41 doughnuts and other pastries at Shipley Do-Nuts in Copperas Cove.
Wilson experienced what those in the competitive eating world call a “reversal."
In total, Wilson said he estimates that he consumed around 10 or 11 pounds, when factoring in the amount of pastries he ate and the three and a half Diet Cokes he drank. He consumed 29 pastries “and a bite.”
Fort Hood soldiers deploy for Afghan evacuee mission
Fort Hood has deployed around 475 soldiers from five units to assist in the Afghan evacuee mission.
The soldiers deployed to Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, and Fort Bliss.
While at those locations, soldiers will provide housing, medical, logistics, and transportation support for specified Afghan Special Immigration Visa applicants and their families, Fort Hood officials said in a news release.
Killeen City Council action could increase residents’ water bills
Killeen residents’ water bills could spike by $8.30 per month if the Killeen City Council gives final approval on a street maintenance fee increase that is a part of the monthly water bill.
During a workshop meeting last week, City Council returned to the tenuous issue of street maintenance fees, and during a meeting that left several members of City Council visibly enervated, a motion of direction was made to increase the fee from $1.70 to $10 a month per single family household.
Though the new street maintenance fee won’t be formally approved until the adoption of the FY 2022 budget, the council has held a continued discussion on increasing street maintenance fees, which are monthly fees paid per household that goes directly towards city street repairs.
Abuse at Juvenile Detention Center alleged by Killeen-area moms
Why would any mother want her 16-year-old son to be booked into the Bell County Jail?
One woman says her son is being abused physically and psychologically by some guards at the Bell County Juvenile Detention Center in Killeen and that he would be safer being supervised by deputies at the county jail in Belton.
The Herald spoke with Amy Pirkle and two other mothers who allege that their children were abused by juvenile supervision officers, known as JSOs, who are county employees at the Bell County Juvenile Detention Center, 4800 E Rancier Ave. in northeast Killeen. One of the mothers did not want to give her name for this story, but she told the Herald that her son attempted suicide while at the center.
Killeen family still wants answers four years after drive-by shooting
Wednesday marks four years since a father of seven children was gunned down during an early morning drive-by shooting in Killeen, and the man’s mother is asking potential witnesses to come forward.
Glenroy Joseph Smith Jr., was 34 years old on Aug. 25, 2017, when he was shot and killed. No arrests have been made in the case.
Killeen police officers found Smith with a gunshot wound when they responded to a shooting call at 4:41 a.m. in the 5300 block of Allegany Drive.
Police said a vehicle of unknown make and model drove by and fired several shots into the home where he and the children were sleeping.
The top 10 most read stories on kdhnews.com from Aug. 22 to Aug. 28 were:
1) “Pro-mask mandate motion dies in KISD boardroom” — https://bit.ly/3jlUA2m
2) “Local “state of disaster” declared by Killeen” — https://bit.ly/3zcN92U
3) “Killeen man pleads guilty to sharing intimate photos of woman as revenge” — https://bit.ly/3gIB66m
4) “Kempner man bites off more than he can chew with doughnut challenge” — https://bit.ly/3mG6TIF
5) “Fort Hood soldiers deploy for Afghan evacuee mission” — https://bit.ly/3ypl07u
6) “Killeen water bills could be going up due increased street maintenance fee” — https://bit.ly/3BkC7Jv
7) “Mothers say physical and psychological abuse occurring at juvenile detention center in Killeen” — https://bit.ly/3BfFlhi
8) “Somebody saw something:’ Mother of man killed in Killeen asks potential witnesses to come forward” — https://bit.ly/38i8X1k
9) “KISD board reviews health policy; parents, teachers rally for mask mandate” — https://bit.ly/3t2Fu56
10) “Customer, store employee robbed at Killeen McDonald’s” — https://bit.ly/3yp5ys9
