Cash and clicks: Killeen police arrest 12 in prostitution sting
Using cash and arranging bookings on an explicit website, Killeen police arrested a total of 12 people in a recent prostitution sting at a Killeen hotel.
Not all of the 12 received charges related to prostitution.
Between June 15 and June 16, Killeen police arrested the individuals — from ages 20 to 48 — in a prostitution sting held at Premium Inn and Suites on East Elms Road in south Killeen, according to court documents.
While prostitution remains a Class B misdemeanor in Texas, people who solicit a prostitute face state jail felony on the charge after the state passed a new law adopting the harsher penalty in 2021.
Eight of the 12 were charged with prostitution, three were charged with solicitation of prostitution and one was charged with an unrelated charge, according to a news release from police.
After Killeen sewage spill, TCEQ approves lifting public notification
In a statement from the Killeen government last week, officials announced that the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has given the city approval to lift the Precautionary Public Notification for Wastewater Discharges, which had been put in place a month ago after a quarter-million gallons of raw sewage leaked into a nearby creek.
The original notification was issued June 5 following the rupture of a wastewater force main pipe at lift station No. 20 near Texas A&M University-Central Texas. Land owners downstream from the spill noticed a foul smell and raw sewage in the water flowing in Reece Creek as early as May 22.
According to Thursday’s statement, the city has been sampling and testing the water quality in Reece Creek from upstream of the discharge site to the Lampasas River.
According to the city, a broken 16-inch pipe had failed and from the time they located the site until the time repairs were completed, 245,000 gallons of raw sewage had leaked into Reece Creek and the ground surrounding the pipe.
City officials have been in contact with property owners to coordinate cleaning of their water wells.
Killeen radio station airing monthly interviews with Nash-King
Mayor Debbie Nash-King and KNCT-FM 91.3 are working together to create a monthly radio program where the mayor speaks about the happenings in the city.
The “All Things Killeen” radio show was added to the radio station’s lineup earlier this year and airs at 8:30 a.m. on the second Monday of each month.
According to Central Texas College, which runs KNCT, Nash-King and Robert Franklin, KNCT general manager, share an enlightening discussion where the mayor breaks down important inquiries concerning the community.
Chem plant plans for Florence canceled
In a rare move, a chemical manufacturer that was seeking to open a plant near Florence has canceled its plans but has opened a new application to expand its operations in another Williamson County burg, Round Rock.
At the end of last year, Exfluor Research Corporation and a local environmental group were gearing up for a battle. But on May 24, Exfluor filed a “motion to withdraw the application without prejudice,” which was confirmed by an order from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality State Office of Administrative Hearings the same day.
After Exfluor submitted its initial air quality permit application on July 9, 2021, the TCEQ received more than 400 public comments and contested case hearing requests regarding the proposal.
Cove Life Church hosts two-day Fourth of July festival
Thousands of people packed Copperas Cove City Park for the Fourth of July festival during Cove Life Church’s annual celebration. This year’s event spanned two days rather than one and featured live entertainment, food trucks, a car show and more.
The event culminated with a drone show on July 3 and a fireworks show on July 4.
Cove Life Church began holding the Fourth of July celebrations at the park in 2021, but the initial concept of the festival dates to 2018.
