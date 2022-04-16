Tornado rips through Bell County, Killeen area pelted with hail
Along with producing a violent EF-3 tornado that tore through southern Bell County with 165 mph winds, a Tuesday storm dropped multiple rounds of hail in the Killeen area.
Golf-ball sized hail was reported near the Bell County Expo Center in Belton while pea-sized hail fell in downtown Temple.
In the Killeen area, multiple rounds of hail pelted the area, producing hail in various sizes ranging from pea- or marble-sized hail to as big as around golf-ball sized hail.
One hail stone recovered from Salado measured a staggering 5.676 inches at its widest diameter, with a weight 409.3 grams — or nearly a pound — and had a volume of 29.5 cubic inches, according to the Insurance Institute for Business and Home Safety hail study. The largest hail stone ever recorded in Texas belongs to one from Hondo in 2021 that measured 6.4 inches at its widest diameter, according to the institute.
Cheddar’s restaurant in Heights closed due to damage
Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen in Harker Heights had to temporarily close its doors Wednesday, but the popular restaurant is slated to reopen in a matter of weeks.
Cheddar’s closed after the roof over the kitchen sustained severe damage during Tuesday’s hail storm, officials said.
Professionals with the City of Harker Heights inspected the building and found it to be unsafe for human occupancy, according to a sign on the door of the restaurant, 201 E. Central Texas Expressway.
The extent of the damage is unknown, but Cheddar’s spokesperson Rich Jeffers told the Herald the damage was severe enough that the store was closed to keep the public and employees safe.
Football prep academy gives players new opportunities
A new preparatory academy based in Killeen will give football players who recently graduated from high school the feel for college life without officially being in college.
Mission Tech Prep, which is about to begin its inaugural season, was founded by Andre Smith, a varsity starting quarterback for Shoemaker High School in 2006 and 2007.
Mission Tech Prep is designed for athletes who may need more film to get noticed by college scouts — which is why the roster is capped at 53 players — or those who may be on the fringe academically.
Man charged in Copperas Cove woman’s death
Kevin Frazier, 37, of Copperas Cove was taken into custody by Fort Hood military police last week and charged in Cove with “murder and aggravated assault against a public servant,” according to a Monday news release from the Copperas Cove Police Department.
Destiney Carey, 33, of Copperas Cove was pronounced dead on March 7 by Justice of the Peace Bill Price.
At 12:25 p.m. March 7, according to police, CCPD officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of Hobby Road in reference to a “9-1-1 hang up call for service.”
Killeen ISD educators ask for pay raise
While a severe thunderstorm raged over the Killeen Independent School District headquarters Tuesday, employees asked for a raise inside — sharing harrowing stories of KISD employees unable to afford food and transportation.
During the Killeen ISD school board meeting Tuesday evening, more than two dozen members of the Killeen Educators Association, a chapter of the Texas State Teachers Association, stood up in coordinating blue T-shirts, many holding signs reading: “We need money not cents. One job should be enough,” as other members spoke about KISD employees living in poverty unable to afford the basic necessities.
As loud, golf-ball-sized hail rained down, at times distracting members of the board, KEA President Rachel Bourrage and other members asked for a 7.5% pay increase for all teachers, counselors, librarians and other professional employees and a $3-an-hour increase for bus drivers, cafeteria workers, secretaries, custodians, aides and other support staff.
Starting pay for new Killeen ISD teachers is currently $52,000 and $17.46 an hour for bus drivers, but, according to nine KEA members who spoke before the board Tuesday, many custodians, cafeteria workers, aides and other hourly employees are struggling to live off of less than $1,200 a month in full-time pay with the district.
Killeen threatening to take emotional support pig
A recent Killeen transplant is in a battle with animal services over the legality of her pet pig, Penny May, who also serves as her emotional support animal for 19-year-old Jewelliann Jones.
Jones, originally from Wichita, Kan., relocated to Killeen to live with her boyfriend who is currently stationed on Fort Hood. Jones and her boyfriend are planning on staying in the city for a minimum of two years.
The pet pig, Jones said, came into her life back in 2020.
While she was living in Kansas, Jones says Penny May was somewhat of a local celebrity.
Upon moving to Killeen, Jones provided her apartment manager with the documents to support Penny May’s status as an emotional support animal and, according to Jones, the manager is fine with Penny May staying at the apartment.
City officials say the pig violates city ordinances.
