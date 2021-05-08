Killeen reports fourth criminal homicide in ’21
The fourth criminal homicide in Killeen this year happened on May 2, police said.
The man who died in the fatal shooting at a Killeen nightclub early May 2 is 28-year-old Michael Dequan Sanders.
Killeen police are still investigating the homicide that occurred around 3:10 a.m. Sunday at Club Legends, 308 S. Second St.
That morning, police were dispatched to the club for a call of a shooting victim.
Officers performed life-saving measures until paramedics arrived, police said.
Sanders succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene at 4:16 a.m. by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke.
There were a total of 31 homicides in Killeen in 2020, although not all were criminal.
Recount slated for Killeen city council race
Killeen City Councilmember Steve Harris said he formally filed for a recount in his District 4 race late Thursday afternoon.
Harris, a two-term incumbent, received 179 votes to challenger Michael Boyd’s 181, according to unofficial Election Day totals from the city. Brockley Moore received 112 votes.
Provisional ballots are scheduled to be counted on Monday.
Harris paid a $400 deposit, according to a photo of a receipt Harris sent the Herald. Candidates are required to pay for a recount but can recoup the money if they win.
The city will canvass the election votes on Tuesday, after the regular council meeting.
Killeen council discusses $5.8M bid to repair damaged city streets
February’s winter storm has aggravated the problem of finding funds to repair Killeen’s roads, adding an estimated $40 million in repair costs to the tab. A 2019 assessment estimated the reconstruction cost at $120 million, according to city documents.
In its workshop session Tuesday night, the City Council discussed a bid for a $5.8 million project to help improve 12 of the city’s worst streets, including W.S. Young Drive, Trimmier Road, Stagecoach Road, Elms Road, Florence Road and 38th Street.
Director of Public Works Jeffery Reynolds said the city originally planned on only being able to work on 30 centerline miles, but due to the bid being lower than anticipated, the city plans to fix nearly 50 centerline miles.
The Transportation Department evaluated roads based on damage to the roadways and looked at major thoroughfares, including heavily trafficked areas such as near schools, to come up with the list.
If the bid is approved at next week’s city council meeting, repairs could begin in two weeks. The project is expected to take 60 to 90 days, depending on weather conditions.
Democrats say Fort Hood doing better than in delegation’s last visit
A congressional delegation of House Armed Services Committee members provided their assessment on the progress of Operation People First, which is the implementation of the recommendations of the Fort Hood Independent Review Committee, during a press briefing outside of the Bernie Beck Gate at Fort Hood on Thursday.
Congressional members at the briefing were Jackie Speier, District 14 California; Chrissy Houlahan, District 6 Pennsylvania; Sara Jacobs, District 53 California; Marc Veasey, District 33 Texas; and Sylvia Garcia, District 29 Texas — all Democrats.
Speier is the chair of the military personnel subcommittee and last visited Fort Hood in September.
Speier said her goal is to remove sexual assault and sexual harassment cases from the chain of command and has introduced legislation which would accomplish that goal.
Speier said when she visited Fort Hood last September, that Fort Hood’s moniker “The Great Place” was not representative of the installation.
Now, because of Fort Hood’s effort to make improvements based on recommendations by the Independent Review Committee that visited Fort Hood last year, Speier said the post is a better place.
