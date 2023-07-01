DSC_0283.JPG

Killeen Independent School District announced Monday that Dr. Jo Ann Fey  would be the first female and 20th Superintendent of Schools beginning July 10. From left and seated are trustees Marvin Rainwater, student Leia Gutierrez, Fey, student Lucy Gutierrez and board president Brett Williams; standing are Oliver Mintz, Cullen Mills, Susan Jones, JoAnn Purser, Barbara Adams.

Jo Ann Fey named new KISD Superintendent

In a special called meeting last week, Killeen ISD board members voted unanimously to approve the employment of Dr. Jo Ann Fey for the position of Superintendent of Schools, effective July 10.

