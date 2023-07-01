Jo Ann Fey named new KISD Superintendent
In a special called meeting last week, Killeen ISD board members voted unanimously to approve the employment of Dr. Jo Ann Fey for the position of Superintendent of Schools, effective July 10.
Trustees officially welcomed Fey to the position inside a packed board room in front of family, community members and KISD staff.
Fey stood at the podium and introduced her husband, William Fey, and youngest daughter, Madeleine, who will attend Chaparral High School in the fall. Before addressing the board members, Fey introduced two KISD students from Montague Elementary School.
Fey is slated to receive a base salary of $325,000, with annual increases figured at the same percentage awarded to teachers and certified administrators.
Killeen council moves to continue legal fight, cap attorney expenses at $100,000
The Killeen City Council voted 5-1 Tuesday to cap attorneys’ expenses at $100,000 to continue defending Bell County’s ongoing lawsuit against the city over its controversial marijuana decriminalization ordinance.
Recently elected Councilman Joseph Solomon, who last week expressed concerns over the city’s mounting legal bills, was the sole dissenting vote.
The vote came after Mayor Debbie Nash-King moved the meeting into a 51-minute closed session, following requests by Councilman Jose Segarra to City Attorney Holli Clements regarding clarifications on money questions.
Waco Army vet receives poignant goodbye at unaccompanied burial
The Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen made way for over 200 to pay attend the “unaccompanied burial” of U.S. Army Pvt. 1st Class James Earl Pickens last week.
In the crowd were members from dozens of motorcycle clubs and veterans service organizations, many private citizens, fellow veterans, representatives from the Veterans Administration and members of the Texas Veterans Land Board who came to pay their respects for the former soldier.
Pickens was born July 27, 1960, and served from Aug. 14, 1978, to Aug. 10, 1981. According to his service record, he received the Marksmanship Badge and Sharpshooter Badge during his enlistment.
A few special guests who attended the services knew Pickens. His former roommates, Douglas Stewart and Donny Owens, came with a group from Waco, where Pickens had been living for the past several years.
Ex-Killeen councilwoman changes mind about appealing council elections case
An ex-Killeen city councilwoman has changed her mind about appealing a judge’s ruling on the legitimacy of a recent municipal election in which she lost her seat by a razor-thin margin, but a judge’s order that is in effect could cloud the situation.
She answered a few questions for the Herald via email last week regarding her civil lawsuit against Councilman Ramon Alvarez who ended up winning an at-large council seat, with 26 more votes than Brown, in May 2022.
Seton to close Women’s Center by September 30
Seton Medical Center Harker Heights and Wellstone Health Partners announced Thursday that they plan to close the hospital’s maternity care unit.
The hospital will begin phasing out deliveries and The Women’s Center and Wellstone’s obstetrics and gynecology practice will close by Sept. 30,
According to the release, the decision reflects declining utilization of maternity care and other women’s health services. In 2022, the hospital averaged just two births per day. Volumes have continued to decline due, in part, to a shortage of specialized providers needed to maintain and grow the service. When combined with increasing costs, these factors have created a burden the hospital cannot sustain over the long term.
