Homicide suspect arrested in Harris County
A few days after the death of a man in Killeen, a suspect in the homicide case was arrested in Humble by Harris County law enforcement officials.
The shooting was reported around 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 13 in the 5000 block of Primavera Lane on the city’s west side, where police found Stepheno Rashad Gibson with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead by Bell County Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke.
Kenneth Lloyd Carter, the suspected shooter, was arrested in Humble on Nov. 17.
The shooting death was the 19th homicide in Killeen this year.
Pedestrian killed walking across interstate
A fatal accident Thursday morning caused a long traffic jam in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 14 between Killeen and Copperas Cove.
According to a news release, a woman, identified as Corinna Lee Ann-Nadine Pope, 30, of Lampasas attempted to cross the interstate about 4 a.m. Thursday and was hit by two vehicles, Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Bryan Washko said.
Pope was pronounced dead at the scene by Coryell County Justice of the Peace Bill Price.
Former bank demolished in north Killeen
A bank building that stood for decades, and employed hundreds of people, in downtown Killeen was reduced to rubble last week.
After being delayed for nearly a day, demolition of the former First National Bank headquarters building on North Gray Street in Killeen began Tuesday morning.
Demolition was postponed because power had not been shut off at the property.
In July, Bell County Commissioners approved an interlocal agreement with Killeen. It gives the county shovel-ready land at 507 N. Gray St. for the construction of a more than 30,000-square-foot county government annex building within three years of receipt of the property. The new county annex will replace the current annex on Priest Drive in Killeen.
Killeen council members OK agreement with South Korean company
Killeen City Council members in a unanimous vote last week approved an economic development agreement for a South Korea company planning to build its first plant in the United States.
The council’s decision came after Eugene Ngai of Chemically Speaking of Whitehouse Station, New Jersey, explained that Dongjin Semichem poses few — if any — safety risks.
A chemical engineer hired to conduct a safety analysis of its operations, Ngai told council members the company is not a chemical plant — although it does produce chemicals used in the production of semiconductors.
