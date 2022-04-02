AG Paxton files motion to dismiss Fort Hood mom’s lawsuit against TEA, KISD
The Texas Attorney General, on behalf of the Texas Education Agency, is asking a federal judge to dismiss a lawsuit filed by the mother of a previous Killeen Independent School District special education student.
Ken Paxton is the first attorney listed on the motion to dismiss that was filed on Tuesday in the U.S. District Court, Western District of Texas, followed by the first assistant attorney general, deputy first assistant attorney general and two other attorneys in the AG’s office.
Although not listed among the “greatest threats to Texas” on the AG’s website, Paxton lists “school rights” cases as among his wins as the state’s chief legal officer.
Sonja Kerr with Connell Michael Kerr, LLP, represents Stephanie Moody, who on Dec. 15, 2021, filed a 17-page complaint in federal court that names the TEA and KISD as defendants.
Tanker spills more than 1,000 gallons of fuel in Killeen
More than 1,500 gallons of gasoline was leaked after a truck hauling thousands of gallons of fuel rolled over on a major roadway last weekend.
The accident happened near the intersection of Central Texas Expressway and Rosewood Drive shortly after 8 a.m. on Sunday morning.
The roads were reopened late Sunday, but drivers who travel eastbound on Central Texas Expressway near Rosewood Drive may be limited to one lane westbound for a couple of days while crews monitor the situation, officials said.
New Killeen councilman selected, sworn in
Riakos Adams is the newest member of the Killeen City Council, following his appointment Tuesday to the vacant District 2 seat.
Adams is a retired military veteran and a member of the Planning and Zoning Commission — a seat he will have to relinquish in light of his council appointment.
Prior to Adams’ appointment, the council interviewed four applicants for the seat — a process that took about two hours and was closed to the public.
The other applicants for the position were William Baumgartner, Kathryn Bradley and Monique Brand.
After all four interviews were completed, council members deliberated for about 10 minutes in private before returning to inform the mayor of their choice in a 5-0 vote. Nash-King then made the formal announcement.
Jury to decide federal case against 2 accused of stealing $2.1 million in Army equipment
The federal case against two Fort Hood theft suspects is set to be decided by a jury in Corpus Christi next month.
Co-defendants and Army veterans Jessica Elaintrell Smith and Brandon Dominic Brown were charged in federal court last year after an investigation allegedly revealed a scheme to steal and then use the internet to sell thermal scopes, night vision goggles and military radios valued at more than $2.1 million, according to a seven-page criminal complaint filed in the case.
After being indicted last year, Smith and Brown each entered not-guilty pleas to a charge of conspiracy to commit theft of government property. Smith also is facing one count of theft of government property.
Jury selection in both Smith and Brown’s cases is set to begin on April 11, in the courtroom of U.S. District Judge Drew B. Tipton. A pretrial conference is set for April 4.
Although the thefts allegedly occurred in Bell County, which is within the U.S. District Court’s Western District of Texas, the cases are being heard in Southern District because the sales activity allegedly happened in Nueces County.
Fort Hood fire burns more than 33,000 acres
A Fort Hood wildfire spiraled out of control last Sunday, sending huge plumes of smoke into the air that could be seen for dozens of miles in all directions.
The wildfire, which began March 24 at a Fort Hood firing range, has burned more than 33,000. It was mostly contained as of late Friday.
