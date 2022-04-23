KISD board mulls teacher shortage
Killeen Independent School District Superintendent John Craft said the district is 200 classrooms short of teachers and the ongoing crisis may reach a “breaking point” if not corrected soon.
During a workshop meeting Tuesday morning, the Killeen ISD board of trustees reviewed a pay salary study conducted by the Texas Association of School Boards.
Zach Hobbs, with the Texas Association of School Boards, presented findings of his study, which found the majority of KISD teachers to have 10 years or less experience.
Hobbs highlighted how districts are offering one-time incentives — up to $6,000 — across the state for bilingual, special education, secondary math, and secondary science teachers.
KPD ID’s officer involved in April 5 shooting
Killeen police have identified the officer involved in the shooting of an individual outside of Mickey’s convenience store on South Fort Hood Street earlier this month.
Officer Devin Hill is a 16-year Killeen Police Department veteran, according to the news release from KPD. Hill has returned to work after being placed on administrative leave after the shooting, KPD said in a Wednesday release.
KPD has not released the name of the man who was shot.
The mother of the man who was shot told the Herald on Wednesday that her son was still in critical condition in an area hospital, and has been in a coma for most of the time since the April 5 shooting.
Mom of man shot by Killeen police demands answers
The mother of a 27-year-old man who was shot by a Killeen police officer earlier this month is demanding answers as her son remains comatose and on life support while the officer has returned to duty.
Ralph “Ralphy” Sebexen of Killeen once spent much of his time practicing and teaching martial arts; now, he remains in critical condition at a local hospital. He was shot one time on April 5 by Killeen Police Department Officer Devin Hill during an altercation at a convenience store on Fort Hood Street.
The Texas Rangers, which is part of the Texas Department of Public Safety, is investigating the officer-involved shooting, which is normal protocol.
Still, many unknowns linger and Sebexen is a mother in search of those answers.
Mayor proclaims April 18 as ‘Bob Gray Day’ in Killeen
Killeen Mayor Debbie Nash-King proclaimed April 18 as “Bob Gray Day” in Killeen on Monday during a ceremony at the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport.
Nash-King was joined by U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hood commander Col. Chad Foster, Central Texas College historian Mervin Roberts and members of Bob Gray’s family for the proclamation. Dozens of veteran organizations also attended the annual event.
April 18 has been proclaimed Bob Gray Day since R.T. Polk, Killeen’s 18th mayor, who served from 1935 to 1943, first proclaimed Bob Gray Day in 1943 and ordered that for the duration of time, “flags will fly from every socket and flag pole in the community, and the day will be set aside permanently as the memorial to a brave heart that winged its way into the very vitals of enemy territory and destroyed military objectives that were calculated to bring harm and destruction to our great country.”
Capt. Robert “Bob” Gray was a U.S. Army Air Force pilot who was hand chosen by Lt. Col. James Doolittle to participate in the famous raid over Japan on April 18, 1942. The mission was a daring plan to fly B-25 Mitchell bombers off of Naval aircraft carriers to show the Imperial Japanese that no place was out of U.S. reach after the Dec. 7, 1941, attack against Pearl Harbor galvanized the United States to join the war.
Cleanup of Killeen gasoline spill — about 2,000 gallons — will take weeks
The cleanup to the environment in east Killeen after an 18-wheeler rolled over and spilled 2,000 gallons of gasoline — about 500 gallons more than previously estimated — will take “a few, additional weeks,” according to the company that owns the gas tanker and is coordinating the cleanup effort.
The accident happened near the intersection of Central Texas Expressway and Rosewood Drive shortly after 8 a.m. on March 27, closing down roads and drawing a massive response from area fire and police departments.
As gasoline poured from the overturned gas truck, the scent of fuel could be smelled by passing motorists on Interstate 14 for hours after the rollover.
The top 10 most read stories on kdhnews.com from April 17 through April 23 were:
1) “‘We’re very, very worried:’ KISD board mulls teacher shortage” — https://bit.ly/3rJ1eDu
2) “Killeen police respond to 38th Street bridge incident” — https://bit.ly/3kcQ1Xv
3) “New Korean restaurant coming to Killeen” — https://bit.ly/3Kbe0kL
4) “Hundreds of motorcycles expected to roar through Killeen on Sunday” — https://bit.ly/3LdJW9p
5) “Killeen woman pleads guilty to assaulting KISD middle school assistant principal” — https://bit.ly/3MoRkPk
6) “UPDATE: Two suspects identified in Temple H-E-B meat theft” — https://bit.ly/3EEgruZ
7) “New VA clinics to open in Killeen, Copperas Cove” — https://bit.ly/3Mwu0zn
8) “2 minors dead, 8 wounded in shooting at Pittsburgh party” — https://bit.ly/3K9ODQ4
9) “Cheddar’s restaurant in Heights closed due to damage” — https://bit.ly/3jKGJ4Z
10) “‘My son is fighting for his life’: Mom of man shot by Killeen police demands answers” — https://bit.ly/3K9Q8hg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.