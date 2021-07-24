Killeen teen center closes down as founder seeks community’s help
A local nonprofit owner had to shut the doors to his 12,600-square-foot teen center in Killeen due to “unforeseen circumstances” including difficulties hiring necessary staff.
But his mission to provide a safe, self-esteem-boosting haven for teens continues on.
Vantonio Fraley, 41, founder of ImPossible Teen Center, opened his teen-focused nonprofit during the early months of the coronavirus pandemic on June 16, 2020.
The nonprofit officially closed its 405 S. 2nd St. location on July 2 in search of a smaller space with 2,000 to 3,000 square feet.
At the center’s height of popularity, 35 teens were attending classes to learn skills not regularly offered in the traditional school setting including how to use a sewing machine, how to braid, garden and a basic carpentry class which taught teens how to build a dog house from scratch.
GAO releases report on Army, Marine Corps vehicle accidents
The federal Government Accountability Office has completed an investigation into the high number of training deaths caused by ground vehicle accidents in the Army and Marine Corps.
Fort Hood was one of nine training areas included in the scope of the GAO investigation that was released earlier this month. According to prior Herald reporting, at least 13 Fort Hood soldiers or soldiers training at Fort Hood have been killed in non-combat related vehicle accidents since 2015.
The GAO report found that while the Army and Marine Corps has established practices to mitigate and prevent tactical vehicle accidents, units did not consistently implement them. Other factors, including vehicle type and unit priorities, affected the amount of training that vehicle drivers received and licensing classes were often crammed into short periods of time with limited drive time, and unit training focused on other priorities than driving.
Killeen council holds public hearing on proposed FY 2022 budget
Though it was an underwhelming turnout, Killeen residents got their first chance to voice concerns at the first of two public budget hearings Wednesday.
Executive Director of Finance Jon Locke officially introduced the $244 million fiscal year 2022 budget before a handful of residents in attendance.
Approximately 21 people in all, including city staff and public officials, were in attendance, Only three residents attended.
Residents asked about a variety of things including street maintenance, the 100% disabled veterans tax exemption, a proposed multifamily rental inspection program, the timing of the release of the budget and costs for printing at the library.
Cove elementary wins military-wide national award
Room 12 of the kindergarten hallway at Clements/Parsons Elementary School in Copperas Cove erupted in shouts of triumph Wednesday afternoon.
Four students and four faculty members of the Student 2 Student program found out they had won a national award, learning that they were truly the top Dawgs in the nation.
The students won the Military Child Education Coalition’s annual Elementary Student 2 Student Team of the Year Award.
MCEC is a nonprofit organization that is based in Harker Heights. Founded in 1998, it focuses on ensuring quality educational opportunity for veteran-connected children in the United States.
Among other things, students in the S2S program welcome new students to the campus and give tours throughout the year.
Along with giving the tours, the students of S2S helped with collecting nonperishable cans of food and pack bags of snacks for all students taking the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness test.
In total, there were about 50 students in the program and seven faculty who helped out at Clements/Parsons in the past school year.
