KISD talks about detection devices to combat vaping problems
During last week’s school board workshop, Killeen ISD Police Chief Ralph Disher discussed criminal incidents at campuses and warned board members that vaping incidents at school campuses are at an all-time high.
Disher reviewed the district’s 2021-2022 Academic Performance Report and pointed out the statistics on drug, alcohol and tobacco cases increased significantly because of vaping.
According to KISD statistics, there were 84 drug, alcohol and tobacco incidents last school year, the highest number of cases in the past six years, and nearly double over the previous year. Vaping has become one of the most prevalent violations within the student body at both the middle school and high school levels, Disher said.
Killeen ISD dedicates newly renovated high school
After four years and seven months, a $100 million renovation project at Killeen High School is complete.
With a crowd of a couple hundred on hand to celebrate, Killeen Independent School District dedicated the new Killeen High School on Friday.
The new 400,000-square-foot facility includes 78 classrooms, a two-story wing, 16 science labs, an agriculture lab, a robotics lab, an engineering lab, multiple computer labs and new rooms for the band, choir, drama and visual arts, according to KISD Superintendent John Craft.
Killeen men charged with murder in 2020 death
Two Killeen men have been charged with murder in the September 2020 shooting death of Jonathon Hampton.
Ahmad Elijah Jamel Demps and Antonio Hodges have been charged and are alleged to have shot and wounded Jonathon Hampton on Sept. 14, 2020. Hampton later died at a hospital.
According to police, “Detectives (found) approximately 28 shell cases in the road near the intersection of Evetts Road and Fairview Drive,” the night of the shooting.
Killeen council adopts plan to reduce homelessness
In a unanimous vote on Tuesday, Killeen City Council members adopted the city’s homelessness and mental-health strategic plan.
Creating Arbor of Hope is the central component to San Antonio consultant Robert Marbut’s “Operation: RISE.” That plan calls for Killeen, Temple and Bell County to provide funding to build two campuses — one in each city — for those experiencing homelessness. Called Arbor of Hope, the nonprofit organization would include representation from the county and both cities.
Council members ask for more city employees, higher pay for police during budget workshop
Following a 30-minute delay because they didn’t have a quorum, Killeen City Council members during a budget workshop on Wednesday said they want to increase funding for first-responders and other services that improve the quality of life for residents.
Killeen employs 1,319 people, including 236 sworn police officers and 239 firefighters. The fiscal year 2023 budget includes almost $38.5 million for the Killeen Police Department and nearly $29 million for the Killeen Fire Department.
The top 10 most read stories on kdhnews.com from Feb. 12 through Feb. 18 were:
