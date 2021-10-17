Vista College abruptly closes; students can join lawsuit
A Killeen trade school with locations in Arkansas, New Mexico and across Texas abruptly closed to the surprise of students and some staff.
According to students of the Killeen campus, an email was sent out Oct. 8 informing students that the campus was closed due to financial circumstances.
The college specialized in healthcare, business, and technology trade certificates, according to the website.
Students who were enrolled at the Killeen Vista College campus are eligible to join a class-action lawsuit against the college that was filed by a Beaumont-based law firm.
In the wake of the abrupt closure, The Ferguson Law Firm, LLP, opened the class-action lawsuit against the college last week.
Vista College, headquartered in Richardson, also had Texas campuses in Beaumont, Longview, College Station, El Paso which were all closed as of Friday.
Former Fort Hood commander remembered as great general
A former III Corps and Fort Hood commander with long ties to the post died of cancer on Oct. 8.
Retired Gen. Raymond T. Odierno commanded Fort Hood from 2006 to 2008 and served as the 38th Chief of Staff of the Army. Odierno also commanded the 4th Infantry Division during the 2003 invasion of Iraq, when the division was still based out of Fort Hood, and oversaw the capture of Saddam Hussein.
Odierno retired from the Army’s top position in 2015 after a 39-year career. He was 67 at the time of his death.
“Great man, great soldier and a great general. He served us well in Iraq and was very much involved in the surge,” said retired Lt. Gen. Pete Taylor, a former III Corps and Fort Hood commander who lives near Harker Heights.
In a 2015 interview with the Herald, retired Lt. Gen. Paul “Butch” Funk, a former III Corps and Fort Hood commander living near Gatesville, described Odierno as a “selfless” commander.
Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said in a statement Saturday that Odierno was known for his loyalty to the mission and his troops.
KISD board unanimously approves rezoning plan
More than 160 Harker Heights residents petitioned the Killeen Independent School District to alter its latest rezoning plan, however, the school board unanimously approved the new attendance zones Tuesday night.
After the vote, one Harker Heights resident said the board members “gutted the legacy of Harker Heights” with their votes.
The now finalized rezoning plan will affect approximately 2,600 high school students next school year. Harker Heights High School students who live north of Interstate 14 will be rezoned for Killeen High School next year.
The rezoning plan, according to the district, will help provide relief to the district’s currently overcrowded high schools while also populating the district’s newest campus, Chaparral High School, in advance of its grand opening in 2022.
Texas House passes new district plan; Buckley and Shine approve
Texas State Reps. Brad Buckley, R-Salado, and Hugh Shine, R-Temple, were two of 83 members of the Texas House of Representatives who voted in approval of a new district plan earlier this week.
Bell County has been a source of criticism among opponents of the new plan.
The proposed new district map, House Bill 1, would present Bell County in a “doughnut” shape, splitting Killeen between House District 54 — represented by Buckley — and House District 55 — represented by Shine.
Killeen had already been split under the current districts, but on a much smaller scale.
Opponents say the new map splits Black voters in Killeen to create a more favorable outcome for Republicans.
