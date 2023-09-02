fire

Smoldering brush is still evident Sunday following a 30-acre fire which burned on both east and west sides of Roy Reynolds Drive Saturday.

 Jana Lynn Kilcrease | Herald

Wildfire burns 30 acres in Heights and Killeen

A 30-acre fire on the border between Killeen and Harker Heights was extinguished last week. The fire broke out near Roy Reynolds Drive on Aug. 26.

