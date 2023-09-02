Wildfire burns 30 acres in Heights and Killeen
A 30-acre fire on the border between Killeen and Harker Heights was extinguished last week. The fire broke out near Roy Reynolds Drive on Aug. 26.
A preliminary investigation by the Texas A&M Forest Service indicates that the fire may have started near debris and brush behind a home on Jamie Drive in Harker Heights around 2:30 p.m. that day.
Officials said last week they can’t determine the exact cause, but due to the high temperatures and extremely dry conditions it could have been a discarded cigarette butt or a spark ignited by glass or some other reflective surface.
Woman shot, killed in Killeen
A 22-year-old woman was fatally shot early Sept. 1 in south Killeen, police said.
officers were dispatched to the 800 block of Atlas Avenue in reference to a gunshot victim, police said in a news release.
Upon the officers’ arrival, they located a female suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers immediately started to perform life saving measures until paramedics arrived. The victim was transported to the Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center in critical condition.
The woman succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased at 3:57 a.m. by Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson, police said.
Nolanville may use ‘eminent domain’ to get fire station
As Nolanville prepares to create a new city fire department, city officials are making moves to take over the existing fire station in town, currently used by Central Bell Fire and Rescue.
Central Bell Fire and Rescue is one of Bell County’s volunteer fire departments.
If a purchase agreement can’t be made, Nolanville officials said they could acquire the fire station through “eminent domain.”
The new department will be known as “Nolanville Fire Department and it will also include the use of Nolanville Volunteer Fire Department,” Nolanville City Manager Kara Escajeda said in an email to the Herald.
Pedestrian barrier going up along I-14 in Killeen
The Texas Department of Transportation will add a pedestrian barrier along the median of Interstate 14 from Willow Springs to Knights Way and FM 2410.
TxDOT officials said a pedestrian barrier will enhance pedestrian safety by serving as a physical barrier to deter pedestrians from crossing the interstate.
The barrier is a part of the TxDOT safety project.
The cost of the safety project is $4.5M and is funded through the state’s safety funds. It is scheduled to conclude next summer.
Copperas Cove ISD property tax rate drops 18 cents
In a unanimous action last week, the Copperas Cove ISD school board approved the school district’s budget for Fiscal Year 2023-2024, which includes an 18-cent drop in the property tax rate.
The board approved the 83.38 cents per $100 valuation rate Tuesday to go along with a $90 million budget.
The new rate is a large drop from the current rate of $1.0192 per $100 valuation, adopted by the board last August.
Killeen man pleads not guilty to 6th Street murder
De’Ondre White, 21, a Killeen man on trial with a charge of murder and aggravated assault in a shooting on Austin’s Sixth Street in June 2021, pleaded not guilty as his trial began last week, media outlets around the state’s capital city reported.
White is accused of killing out-of-state resident Douglas Kantor, who was reportedly an innocent bystander of a skirmish on the street synonymous with Austin’s nightlife scene, when shots rang out on June 12, 2021. Kantor was visiting Austin with friends after recently having finished graduate school at the University of Michigan, Austin news outlets reported.
