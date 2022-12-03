Hundreds honor veterans by laying wreaths at graves
As has been tradition since 2006, hundreds of people volunteered to lay wreaths at the grave of every veteran or family member buried at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery as well as those interred in the columbarium.
Volunteers came from Killeen and surrounding cities for the annual event, always held the Saturday after Thanksgiving.
As taps played at the beginning of the ceremony, the muffled sound of sobs could be heard from some attending the ceremony.
Family members placed wreaths on their loved ones’ graves first before other volunteers were allowed to.
Wreaths will be in place through the holidays until Jan. 14.
Killeen woman pleads guilty in cover-up of Guillen murder
A Killeen woman was set to face a jury in January for her role in the cover-up of the murder of a Fort Hood soldier more than two and-a-half years ago; but on Tuesday, she instead pleaded guilty during a surprise hearing that was not listed on federal court dockets or calendars.
Dressed in orange prison garb, Cecily Aguilar, 24, appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Jeffrey C. Manske on Tuesday afternoon, at which time she waived her rights and pleaded guilty to making a false statement and being an accessory after the fact in the Fort Hood death case that has made nationwide headlines.
Aguilar was indicted by a federal grand jury on July 13, 2021, after police said that she helped her boyfriend, Fort Hood Spc. Aaron Robinson, cover up his murder of 20-year-old Army Spc. Vanessa Guillen on April 22, 2020.
Consultant recommends building traditional campuses in Killeen, Temple for homeless populations
A San Antonio consultant told Killeen City Council members on Tuesday that officials in three jurisdictions must work together to reduce homelessness through a centralized network of services that includes transitional housing.
To start, Killeen, Temple and Bell County would provide funding to build two campuses — one in each city — for those experiencing homelessness. Called Arbor of Hope, the nonprofit organization would include representation from the county and both cities.
The plan is conceptual and includes moving Killeen’s only homeless shelter, Friends in Crisis.
Army plumber indicted on murder charge after woman killed in Killeen
A Fort Hood soldier was indicted by a Bell County grand jury this week after police said he shot and killed his 34-year-old girlfriend earlier this year.
Spc. Michael Leonard Moore, 35, an Army plumber, was indicted on a first-degree felony charge of murder on Wednesday. He has been held in the Bell County Jail in lieu of a bond of $1 million since being booked on Sept. 21.
On Sept. 19, a sergeant with Moore’s unit found the deceased body of Phyllis Campbell in a two-story townhouse at 1109 Wales Drive after Moore had allegedly confessed that he had killed her, according to the arrest affidavit.
Moore also allegedly confessed to Killeen Police Department officers, telling them that his girlfriend threatened him with a knife and that he had “packed some things” to leave. Instead, he went back inside the residence’s bedroom and sat on the bed waiting. He allegedly had a firearm hidden under a comforter in his lap, according to the affidavit.
