Week in Review

Wreaths rest against grave stones at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen. Hundreds of volunteers came to the cemetery despite wet weather of late to help place a wreath at the sites.

 Herald | File

Hundreds honor veterans by laying wreaths at graves

As has been tradition since 2006, hundreds of people volunteered to lay wreaths at the grave of every veteran or family member buried at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery as well as those interred in the columbarium.

