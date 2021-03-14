week in review

Judge considers motion for new attorneys in Guy capital murder case
A Killeen capital murder case dating back to 2014 could be further delayed if the defendant hires three new attorneys, who would be the fourth legal team to represent the man.
Marvin Louis Guy, 56, has been held in the Bell County Jail since being booked on May 10, 2014.
The three attorneys, Justin A. Moore, Joseph Caleb and Phil Andonian, appeared during a remote status hearing in the 27th Judicial District Court on Monday afternoon. Moore is the only Texas-based attorney, which means that Caleb and Andonian would have to obtain permission from the Texas State Bar to be “second chairs” on a death penalty case.
Guy is accused of shooting a Killeen Police Department detective, who later died, during a no-knock raid on Guy’s residence on Circle M Drive in 2014. Guy has claimed self-defense, saying that he did not know it was police entering his residence.
KPD SWAT Detective Charles “Chuck” Dinwiddie and other officers were shot on May 9, 2014, and Dinwiddie died in a hospital two days later.
Judge John Gauntt did not make a ruling on the motion to substitute attorneys, pending more information after Caleb and Andonian’s application, but he indicated that Guy may hire whomever he chooses.
Guy has insisted that Carlos Garcia, assigned to him in September 2015, is not the right attorney for him.
Second KISD teacher dies this year
A Killeen Independent School District high school teacher died from COVID-19, according to a social media post from the Killeen Educators Association.
David “Scott” Dumler, 55, a Killeen High School history teacher with over two decades of teaching in KISD under his belt, succumbed to complications from COVID-19, according to the Killeen Educators Association.
Dumler’s death marks at least the second KISD educator to die from COVID-19 since the pandemic began one year ago. Ellison High School teacher Cathy Falkner, 47, died from COVID-19 in January. Read more here: https://bit.ly/38ryxkK.
When asked for confirmation of Dumler’s cause of death, district spokeswoman Taina Maya said Tuesday it would be “extremely inappropriate for the district to declare a cause of death for Mr. Dumler.”
During his tenure, some referred to him as Coach Dumler, as he led students to numerous wins while donning maroon and white. The district offered condolences and prayers to the Dumler family. A crisis counseling team will be available for grieving students and staff.
Killeen council sets way for impact fee approval and denies motion to prohibit guns
In a 6 to 1 vote, the Killeen City Council has approved a schedule designed to bring water and wastewater impact fees to the city.
At its Tuesday meeting, the council held a public hearing and considered a resolution approving the Capital Improvements Plan and Land Use Assumptions and establishing a public hearing date of April 13, 2021, to consider the adoption of water and wastewater impact fees.
Councilwoman Debbie Nash-King cast the only vote against the resolution.
Charged to developers and builders, water and wastewater impact fees help municipalities recoup costs of building roads and infrastructure up to new developments and structures.
The Killeen City Council denied an item at Tuesday’s regular meeting that would have prohibited the open or concealed carry of handguns inside the council chambers at City Hall while the council is meeting.
Councilwoman Shirley Fleming first made a motion to approve the item, which died without a second from the rest of the council.
Following that, Councilwoman Melissa Brown made a motion to deny the resolution that was seconded by Councilman Terry Clark. The council voted in favor of Brown’s resolution, 6-1, with Fleming the only member in opposition.
Killeen street repair work continues, issues remain
As of Wednesday morning, traffic continued along numerous roads damaged by the recent winter weather in Killeen, including on Gateway Drive, near the intersection with Central Texas Expressway, leading into H-E-B Plus.
At a March 2 Killeen City Council workshop, City Manager Kent Cagle estimated that the city will need an additional $40 million to repair the damage from the recent winter weather system which crippled much of Texas, resulting in loss of power and water service to many homes and covering the Killeen area in ice. This is on top of around $120 million in needed road repairs the city has talked about in the past.
Signs indicating “Rough Road” have been placed at a number of locations around the city, where streets have seen storm damage.
Killeen residents are billed a “street maintenance fee” of $1.70 per single-family equivalent per month on their utility bills.
One year in: How the pandemic has changed Central Texas
It has been one year since the first COVID-19 case in Bell County was recorded, changing how residents in the Killeen-Temple area live, work and play.
The first presumptive case of the coronavirus in Bell County was reported by the Bell County Public Health District on Friday, March 13, 2020, and was later confirmed by officials.
The individual was a 29-year-old man in Belton with a travel history in Barcelona and Paris from March 4 to March 10, 2020.
The first positive case put in place the first social distancing recommended measures and since then things have drastically changed.
Over 20,900 cases of COVID-19 have been reported by the Bell County Public Health District and there have been over 400 deaths related to the virus in the county.
Schools shut down in March by initially extending spring break, but they never opened back up through the end of the school year in 2020.
Restaurants, retail and other businesses also shut down for weeks or longer before gradually reopening as capacity restrictions remained in place.
Residents were asked to stay home.
Although the governor’s executive order has lifted the previously imposed mask mandate, individual businesses can make their own decisions on whether to require masks be worn by their customers.
Most governmental offices, schools and many businesses in the Killeen area are still at least recommending masks be worn.
Vaccines are also being administered at local hospitals and other areas to those who meet specific requirements.
