Bradley appointed as interim superintendent for Killeen ISD
Following a nearly two-hour executive session last week, Killeen ISD trustees in a 7-0 vote named Megan Bradley interim superintendent.
Another option for trustees on Monday night was to hire a candidate from outside the district, including a retired superintendent. The decision they chose allowed trustees to “expedite” the “transition of power,” reducing Craft’s role with the district to an advisory position, beginning Tuesday.
Bradley is currently deputy superintendent, having served in that position since April 2022.
Joe Lombardi, the famed voice of the Copperas Cove Bulldawgs, died last week at the age of 75.
Lombardi began as a disc jockey for KOOV-Copperas Cove in 1978. In 1992, he was recognized nationally as the Country Music Association’s “Small Market Radio Personality of the Year.”
Later, Lombardi broadcasted the welcome home of 124 flights of Fort Hood troops returning from Operation Desert Storm at “Victory Corner” near West Fort Hood.
He was the “voice” of the Copperas Cove Bulldawgs for 45 years.
The Killeen-Fort Hood-Regional Airport will receive a $5 million grant under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Airport Terminal Program, according to an announcement by U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg.
Killeen Executive Director of Aviation Mike Wilson said the grant will be used to fund a complete LED retrofit of the entire airport campus including the terminal, parking lot and support buildings; installation of a solar integrated covered parking in the car rental parking area, as well as a portion of the short-term parking lot; and a covered walkway from the terminal to the car rental lot.
Attempts to move or demolish Bell County’s Confederate soldier monument will now be put on hold after a decision by the Commissioners Court Monday.
After multiple recent, and unsuccessful, attempts at removing or moving the statue, Commissioners voted to table any discussion on the statue until Jan. 1, 2025, or until other conditions are met. The decision was made in a 4-1 vote with Commissioner Louie Minor being the sole vote against the motion.
Multiple Commissioners expressed frustration at the recent votes on the statue, all proposed by Minor, when each died due to a lack of a second.
