Thursday homicide marks 30th in Killeen, ties record set in 1991
A 45-year-old woman was shot inside a residence in the 300 block of South 10th Street in Killeen on Thursday night, and later died at a hospital, police said.
Officers with the Killeen Police Department were sent to the residence around 9:15 p.m. Thursday in reference to a 911 call about a shooting victim, according to a news release from Killeen Police Department. Upon the officers’ arrival, they located a woman suffering from several gunshot wounds. Officers started to perform life saving measures until paramedics arrived.
The woman, Tonya Denise Dixon, succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead at 11:29 p.m. by Justice of the Peace Cliff Coleman at Baylor Scott & White Hospital in Temple. He ordered an autopsy to be performed at the Southwest Institute of Forensic Science in Dallas, according to the release.
The death marks the 30th homicide Killeen in 2020, which ties the record for most homicides in year with 1991, which also saw 30 homicides in Killeen. However, most of the homicides in that year occurred on a single day — Oct. 16, 1991 — when 23 people were killed in the Luby’s Cafeteria mass shooting.
In 2019, there were 16 homicides, and 18 in 2017.
Charles Kimble, the KPD chief of police, issued a statement on Killeen reaching 30 homicides this year.
“To date, the Killeen Police Department has thirty homicide investigations, 25 Criminal homicides and five non-criminal homicides (i.e. self-defense, accidental, age of offender). 2020 has been a challenging year in many aspects, to include crime,” Kimble said. “In a review of preliminary statistics, crime is trending down in some categories but, Killeen’s violent crime is following a national trend of increasing incidents. The department continues to work with our partners to find the root causes of violent crimes but admittedly, the COVID pandemic has challenged us in ways that no one has experienced. The department remains committed to keeping the community safe in these challenging times.”
Fort Hood healthcare workers, first responders receive initial COVID-19 vaccine doses
Fort Hood’s Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center received its initial shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine and began inoculating healthcare workers and first responders within hours Tuesday, igniting hope that there is a light at the end of the global pandemic tunnel, officials said.
After offering the vaccine to all health care workers and first responders, Darnall will continue distribution following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines in accordance with the Department of Defense’s deliberate and phased approach to distribute the vaccine to beneficiaries safely.
Darnall’s distribution plan, termed Operation Safegurd by Fort Hood commander Lt. Gen. Pat White, will follow the plan advancing the vaccine to mission forces, immediate response forces, contingency response forces, deploying soldiers, essential personnel, and high-risk beneficiaries. Soldiers and other healthy beneficiaries can expect to receive the vaccine during the second or third distribution wave in 2021.
The COVID-19 vaccine is being offered to volunteers in accordance with the CDC guidelines following its approval for emergency use by the Food and Drug Administration on Dec. 11. The vaccine is administered in two doses about 21 days apart. The vaccine is being administered at the main hospital and the Shoemaker Soldier Readiness Processing Center. Recipients will receive vaccination record instructions for receiving the second dose, at the time of their first doses.
Most coronavirus money Killeen has received is going to firefighter, police salaries
Of the more than $12 million the city of Killeen has received in coronavirus funding, more than $8.7 million of it has been designated for city firefighter and police salaries, and little, if any, of the funding has gone to struggling businesses.
According to a financial breakdown dated July 31, a number of COVID-19 grant programs from a variety of state and federal sources, totaling $12,175,383 have either been spent or earmarked for the city of Killeen. Of that amount, $8,740,022 has been designated specifically for police and firefighter related efforts, such as salaries, overtime pay and traffic signal message boards.
When asked, city officials did not specifically explain why city firefighters and police need another $8.7 million in salary expenses. Their salaries for 2020 and 2021 have already been budgeted for in city budgets approved last year and this year.
When asked if the city has helped or has any plans to help local businesses hit hard by the pandemic, Shine said the topic has been discussed.
On Oct. 27, the council approved using a portion of the next round of coronavirus relief funding for business assistance, specifically a portion of a total of $726,841, via the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
“That funding has not yet been released,” Shine said by email on Monday. “We are still waiting for the federal government to release those funds to us. They have not indicated when that will happen. Once we have the funds, we will begin the application process.”
According to a city staff report, city staff proposed to utilize coronavirus block grant funding to assist low and moderate income households who are impacted by COVID-19 with necessary housing assistance (rent and mortgages), and program administration allowed under the grant. As Shine mentioned, the city plans to use a portion of that funds for business assistance.
Kubinski chosen as next Killeen fire chief, to start work early next year
In a 5-0 vote Tuesday, the Killeen City Council approved the hiring of James Kubinski, currently an assistant chief with the Naperville, Illinois, fire department.
City Manager Kent Cagle had earlier announced his intention to hire Kubinski as the next chief of the Killeen Fire Department, following the retirement of Chief Brian Brank in July.
Kubinski, 45, has served in firefighting for 25 years, the last 20 of which with the City of Naperville.
Following discussions with his wife, Jenn, Kubinski made the decision to pursue the position with the Killeen Fire Department.
Kubinski is expected to begin his duties with the Killeen Fire Department in early 2021.
Funeral arrangements set for former Killeen councilwoman and JP
Funeral services have been set for Claudia Brown, a former Killeen City Council member and the first Black woman to serve as Bell County justice of the peace.
The funeral will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Greater Vision Community Church, with a visitation beginning at 8 a.m. at the church.
Brown, who died Tuesday at the age of 81, made history in 2016, when she defeated 21-year incumbent Justice of the Peace Garland Potvin for the Precinct 4, Place 1 seat.
Top enlisted soldier at Fort Hood suspended; investigation pending
III Corps and Fort Hood Command Sgt. Maj. Arthur “Cliff” Burgoyne III, the top enlisted soldier at Fort Hood, has been suspended pending an investigation, U.S. Army Forces Command announced Friday evening in a news release.
Lt. Gen. Pat White, commander of III Corps and Fort Hood, suspended Burgoyne, and the investigation will look into him “allegedly using unprofessional language toward subordinates recently,” the Forces Command release said.
Forces Command will conduct the investigation to determine the facts and issue the appropriate response.
It is unrelated to other investigations on Fort Hood, officials said.
“A suspension is a temporary removal, often pending the results of an investigation, and is not punitive in nature,” the release said.
