Week in Review

Cemetery deputy director resigns; investment officer relieved of duties
The deputy director of the Texas State Veterans Cemeteries is resigning after the Texas General Land Office’s chief investment officer called the veteran cemeteries “money losing programs.”
Eric Brown, a retired Air Force master sergeant, has been running the state’s four veteran cemeteries since 2013. He announced his resignation Nov. 10, and his last day in office is Tuesday.
The statement by CIO Rusty Martin, who is not a veteran, was the final show of disrespect in what has been an ongoing struggle for funding from the Texas GLO’s finance office, Brown said.
The statement was made near the end of an Oct. 28 meeting about the status and funding of the cemeteries between the state cemeteries board, Texas Veterans Commission, the Veterans Land Board and the GLO.
Martin, the chief investment officer, was relieved of his duties on Thursday.
City report shows airlines under strain
The airline industry is struggling to reach pre-pandemic levels, according to the most recent report from Killeen’s Department of Aviation.
The report provided reasons for United Airline’s departure, which was reported earlier this month, as well as steps that the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport plans to take to deal with the setback.
According to the report, return passenger numbers dropped a little over 60% from 2019 to 2020, and are forecasted to recover to just under 40% of pre-pandemic levels by the end of 2021. The attached chart shows two potential futures for the airline industry: an optimistic projection shows airlines more or less recovering fully by the end of 2022, and reaching just over 10% of pre-pandemic levels by 2024. However, the industry’s “worst-case” outlook leaves the industry at a 10% deficit in 2024, with a gradual upwards trend.
The report shows that these numbers are largely affected by a projected global worker shortage on two fronts: pilots and mechanics. According to the report, airlines worldwide will face a nearly 40,000 person pilot shortage by 2023, and aviation maintenance tech workers will be in short supply come 2024.
Cove council approves land swap with Fort Hood
The Copperas Cove City Council approved a land swap with Fort Hood on Monday during a city council special session.
The transaction basically completes a land swap with Fort Hood begun in 2009 that paved the way for the Five Hills Shopping Center and residential areas alongside U.S. Highway 190.
About 11.5 acres were left along Highway 190 belonging to Fort Hood, restricting access and development to that area, Ryan Haverlah, Cove city manager, explained to the council.
In return, three smaller sections of land of near equivalent value will be turned over to Fort Hood to increase the size of the post’s training areas.
3 Coryell County jailers facing charges after man dies in custody
Three ex-jailers are facing criminal charges after a man died while in custody at the Coryell County Jail in August.
Castlee Noble, 55, died on Aug. 26 while in jail following a sex trafficking sting in Copperas Cove. Noble was one of eight men arrested during a joint law enforcement operation in the county. He was facing a felony charge of continuous trafficking of a person and had been given a bond of $1 million.
Three Coryell County jailers — Thad Vincent, 29, Jordan Evans, 20 and Raymond Cain III, 36 — are facing charges of tampering with a government record.
None of them were listed in custody as of Wednesday.
