Belton family suing KISD and TEA in federal court
A Belton family is taking the Killeen Independent School District to federal court after the family says the district failed to provide needed special education services for their child.
The 17-page lawsuit complaint, naming KISD and the Texas Education Agency as defendants, was filed a couple weeks ago in the U.S. District Court, Western District of Texas.
Last month, a state special education hearing officer sided with KISD and against the family of Samantha Moody, whose mother, Stephanie Moody, had filed a formal complaint with the TEA. Moody said that during the years her daughter attended KISD, the district failed to recognize two critical diagnoses — autism and an auditory disorder — and did not provide the correct special education services.
Man dies after being hit by train in east Killeen
A man died Sunday evening after being struck by a BNSF train, the Killeen Police Department said Monday.
Brent Steven Babcock, 55, was found dead on the 38th Street train bridge on Dec. 19, KPD said in a news release Monday.
At 9:47 p.m. Dec. 19, officers responded to the area of 38th Street and Commerce Drive in reference to “a pedestrian being struck by a train.”
KPD officers located “a deceased male on the 38th Street train bridge,” according to the news release.
Man shot, killed in northern Killeen
The Killeen Police Department reported its 18th criminal homicide of the year earlier this week. A man was found with a single gunshot wound to the head early Tuesday morning in north Killeen, police said Tuesday afternoon.
The Killeen Police Department is investigating an overnight homicide on Cardinal Avenue, according to a KPD news release Tuesday afternoon. Police identified the shooting victim as Amos Jeremiah Goff, 23.
Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke responded to the scene and pronounced the victim deceased at 2:39 a.m., police said.
Cooke ordered an autopsy to be performed at the Southwest Institute of Forensic Sciences, according to the news release.
KPD opens internal investigation after activist arrested
A Killeen activist who regularly videos police interactions and posts them to YouTube claims he was wrongfully arrested on Dec. 18 after recording a police traffic stop in north Killeen.
The videographer — who goes by the pseudonyms “No Question Abaudit” and “I’m the Public” — told the Herald Tuesday that the city’s ordinance violates his constitutional rights of free speech and goes against a similar state law that allows people to video police while also commenting aloud on what they are seeing.
In a news release Monday night, Killeen Police Department Chief Charles Kimble said the department is investigating an arrest after a video circulated on social media over the weekend, but he did not name the individual arrested.
In a visit to the Herald Tuesday, No Question Abaudit, originally from Detroit, Michigan, said he questions how lawful the Killeen Police Department’s charge is against him.
According to KPD, an individual interrupted an investigation early Saturday morning in which a driver, who was pulled over during a traffic stop, was arrested for an outstanding warrant from Oklahoma.
H-E-B donates $10,000 to Wreaths for Vets
Christmas came early for Central Texas nonprofit Wreaths for Vets after H-E-B presented the group with a $10,000 donation in Killeen on Monday.
The check, presented by H-E-B staff at the Stan Schlueter Killeen location, brought the nonprofit one step closer to obtaining a new customized enclosed trailer fit for hauling and storing thousands of wreaths.
The nonprofit owns two trailers and over 12,000 wreaths, but as the cemetery grows the group will be in need of additional wreaths and one more trailer.
Every year, on the Saturday after Thanksgiving, Wreaths for Vets volunteers lay thousands of holiday wreaths at grave sites at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery, 11463 South Highway 195 in Killeen.
