United Airlines leaving Killeen, citing COVID-19 related struggles
Amidst a year of recovering ridership, the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport was dealt a stinging blow by United Airlines, which has made the decision to “suspend services” to Killeen, as well as seven other regional airports, by Jan. 4.
The move comes just four years after Delta Airlines pulled out of Killeen.
“Due to changes in the long-term sustainability of this route, United will end service to Killeen at the start of the new year,” United Airlines representative Charles Hobart said Thursday in response to questions from the Herald. “We will work with impacted customers to help them make alternate plans.”
According to a news release Thursday, the airline cited pandemic-related shortages, including limited regional aircraft availability, as well as limited pilots and crews nationwide, as the reasons for the suspension.
United Airlines currently provides approximately 100 seats per day to Killeen, with three daily flights to Houston. Ticket prices were also competitive, with round trips often dropping as low as $127.
Gold Star Gala raises funds for new wellness center
Hundreds gathered for the 26th annual black-tie AdventHealth-Central Texas Foundation Gold Star Gala at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center Thursday evening — the first since the start of the global pandemic.
For the past 27 years, with the exception of last year, the foundation has hosted the gala to raise funds for various hospital projects — the latest is a new stand-alone Wellness Center expected to offer the public free fitness classes, health screenings and vaccination clinics.
The group has already raised $700,000 toward the project’s $1.1 million estimated construction cost.
Erin Riley, AdventHealth-Central Texas director of Marketing and Community Relations, said the Wellness Center aims to have a positive impact on the community at large.
Baby saved by stranger in early morning fire
During an early-morning Killeen apartment fire, officials said a mother on the second floor of a burning building dropped her baby out of a window to a bystander who safely caught the baby below.
Both mother and baby are in stable condition at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center, according to a news release issued Monday afternoon.
The Killeen Fire Department safely evacuated three people, officials said, from a fire at a small 8-unit apartment complex in the 500 block of Wyoming Street at 3:45 a.m. Monday.
Later in the week, fire officials ruled the fire an accident.
Cove voters say ‘yes’ to new animal shelter
After many years of working with architects to revise a plan, voters in the City of Copperas Cove have said “yes” to a new animal shelter in the city.
According to unofficial results from Coryell and Lampasas counties, the $4.075 million bond passed with 938 votes (55.6%) “for” and 750 votes (44.4%) “against.”
The plan for the new shelter began in 2016, when Deputy Police Chief Brian Wyers was tasked with giving the city council updates and providing a chance for input.
Wyers presented the final plan to the council earlier this year, and council members voted to send it to the voters on Aug. 10, when it was determined that general obligation bonds were the only option for the city.
The new animal shelter is expected to be constructed in the vicinity of Fire Station No. 2, 2401 Farm-to-Market 1113.
Votes will be canvassed Wednesday.
