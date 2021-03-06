week in review

Killeen man facing death penalty wants new lawyer
Another delay in the quest for a trial for Marvin Guy, accused of killing a Killeen detective, may be imminent, as Guy’s family said he is looking to seek new legal representation.
Guy, 56, is accused of shooting a Killeen Police Department detective, who later died, during a no-knock raid on Guy’s residence on Circle M Drive in 2014. Guy has claimed self-defense, saying that he did not know it was police entering his residence.
KPD SWAT Detective Charles “Chuck” Dinwiddie and three other officers were shot on May 9, 2014, and Dinwiddie died in a hospital two days later.
Prosecutors say they are ready to take the case to trial.
A status hearing is set for Monday afternoon.
If Judge John Gauntt, who presides over the 27th Judicial District Court, approves Guy’s request for a fourth defense attorney, the case likely would be delayed further.
Cagle updates council after winter storm
The city could be facing at least $40 million in additional road repairs necessitated by the recent harsh winter weather, Killeen City Manager Kent Cagle said at Tuesday’s Killeen City Council meeting.
The $40 million is on top of around $120 million in needed road repairs the city has talked about in the past.
The city and council need to figure out how to get the resources to the city for roads, Mayor Jose Segarra said during the meeting.
In addition to the road discussion, Cagle provided some additional information on the city’s water situation during the recent winter weather, after the city has received many questions on the issue.
Cagle repeated an earlier statement that Water Control and Improvement District No. 1, the city’s water supplier, lost power during the storm and was not able to provide water to the city at the same rate as normal.
He said tank levels got low and that is why residents lost water and pressure and a boil-water notice was necessary for the city.
Cagle also addressed the cleaning of the elevated water tanks, saying that the city followed and met all Texas Commission on Environmental Quality requirements and that there was no logical or necessary reason for the city to hyper-chlorinate the tanks.
Hotel fire alarm never sounded on night of massive blaze, says Killeen woman
One hotel guest from the massive Hilton Garden Inn blaze on Feb. 19, Debbie Hargreaves, of Killeen, said fire alarms in the four-story hotel never sounded on the night of the blaze. She also said the owners of the building have yet to contact guests following the fire.
Hilton Garden Inn of Killeen manager Cheryl Shibuya said in a statement Tuesday that hotel staff have been in contact with guests of the hotel. She said anyone with inquiries can contact actkl_gm@hilton.com.
Capt. Mike Eveans confirmed Tuesday that the fire marshal’s investigation into the hotel fire is ongoing, but couldn’t provide a timeline of when the investigation would be completed.
Hargreaves said she noticed water dripping from the ceiling of the lobby of the hotel into buckets in the days leading up to the fire. Hargreaves was staying at the hotel on the third floor with her brother, 88-year-old mother, and 91-year-old father, after the winter storm knocked out power and a ruptured pipe flooded her home.
The fire has been out for weeks, but Hargreaves said she still has burns on her back from where falling flaming debris landed on her as she and her family made their escape.
In 2020, according to Bell County Appraisal District records, the four-story hotel was valued at $9,215,810 — a 41% increase from the building’s 2019 appraised value.
Local water district looking at $110 million in upgrades over 14 years
The board for the Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 1, which controls drinking water in the Killeen area, received a presentation Wednesday on the master plan for water and water distribution in the future.
Allen Woelke with CDM Smith, a construction engineering company headquartered in Boston with a regional office in Austin, spoke to the board Wednesday and outlined the water needs of the cities WCID-1 serves as well as what projects the district may need to get done in the future to meet needs.
The first and highest priority project is existing plant upgrades at the Belton Water Treatment Plant that would cost around $2.18 million, and Woelke said the project should be completed by 2023.
In total, the four projects would cost over $110 million dollars with the most expensive project being plant expansion to 25 million gallons per day for one of the three plants at the Belton Water Treatment Plant. Woelke said this project would need to be completed by 2035.
Nothing has been decided by the board at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.