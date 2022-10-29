Week in Review

At rally, Gonzalez pushes for solutions to north Killeen food desert
About 30 people attended an informational rally last week in which Killeen City Councilwoman Jessica Gonzalez, standing in front of the former H-E-B building on North Gray Street, explained how officials have not given up on efforts to bring a grocer to the area.
The H-E-B store on North Gray Street closed in October 2019, leaving a “food desert” in north Killeen.
In August of that year, the IGA Foodliner on East Rancier Avenue closed its doors as well.
While residents in that part of the city have longed for a new grocery store, efforts to bring one have produced nothing.
Killeen City Council members discuss priorities
In what one Killeen City Council member labeled a first-of-its-kind event, he and the other elected representatives and Mayor Debbie Nash-King came down from the dais last week to explain to residents how they govern.
Ken Wilkerson, five of the six other council members — Nina Cobb, Michael Boyd, Jose Segarra, Jessica Gonzalez and Riakos Adams — and Nash-King offered PowerPoint presentations or remarked briefly about their responsibilities and goals. Councilman Ramon Alvarez attended the meeting but did not give a presentation or speak about any goals he has.
Killeen ISD charging double for public documents’ release
The Killeen Independent School District is double charging for public documents the newspaper purchased nearly five months ago.
In early June, after the office of the Texas Attorney General ruled Killeen ISD had to amend its “deficient” invoice, the Killeen Daily Herald agreed to pay more than $300 for three years of KISD investigative reports the paper requested in September 2021.
Each report provides a summary of KISD internal investigations into alleged employee sexual harassment, theft, abuse, and inappropriate relationships, among other things, and, on the last page, a list of exhibits referenced in the district’s investigation.
Attached to the district’s email to the Herald was an unitemized invoice for more than $2,500 for the 300-plus exhibits.
YMCA opens food pantry for soldiers and their families
The Armed Services YMCA Killeen Five-Star Food Market — a new food pantry for military families — held its grand opening Thursday in Harker Heights.
British Maj. Gen. Mike Keating, the deputy commander of III Corps and Fort Hood, welcomed guests and spoke about how important this resource is to military families and their peace of mind.
The Armed Services YMCA began holding food distribution events in October 2021, and raised 6,500 pounds of food in September. Now that the organization has a physical location, residents will be able to come in periodically to “shop” for items that they need. The bulk of food for the pantry will come from Feeding America, a national nonprofit hunger relief organization.
The top 10 most read stories on kdhnews.com from Oct. 23-29 were:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.