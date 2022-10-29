Week in Review

Killeen City Councilwoman Jessica Gonzalez updates residents on the status of Killeen's attempts to secure a grocery store downtown at the location of the former H-E-B, 809 N. Gray St., on Wednesday.

 Herald | File

At rally, Gonzalez pushes for solutions to north Killeen food desert

About 30 people attended an informational rally last week in which Killeen City Councilwoman Jessica Gonzalez, standing in front of the former H-E-B building on North Gray Street, explained how officials have not given up on efforts to bring a grocer to the area.

