Week in Review

Deceased KHS student remembered by family and friends
Several balloons floated away from a park in northern Killeen on Thursday as more than 100 people showed up to honor the life of one Killeen High School student who died Tuesday.
Senia Aguilera died when she was struck by a train near Killeen High School.
Several people spoke about Aguilera during prior to the balloon release. Her cousin described her cousin as being someone who cared for everyone with whom she had an interaction and wished the best for everyone.
Killeen police investigate multiple deaths
The Killeen Police Department is investigating multiple deaths that occurred throughout the week.
As police continue to investigate the death of Robin Ashford on Monday morning, they are asking the public’s help in assisting in the investigation, according to a news release.
Ashford died Monday and was located by police when they and fire crews responded to an apartment fire in the 4300 block of Lake Road. Killeen police have declared her death a homicide.
Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke pronounced Ashford dead at 2:44 a.m. Monday.
On Friday, police responded to two separate residences in Killeen and discovered two people dead from gunshot wounds, one from apparent self-inflicted wounds.
Traffic Impact Analysis ordinance approaches completion
A final version of a draft ordinance regarding traffic impact analysis surveys was heard at a stakeholders meeting Monday between city staff and members of the local homebuilding and construction community before it is presented to the City Council on March 15.
The ordinance lays out the scope and requirements for developers to conduct traffic impact analyses and describes the process of evaluating and providing contributions to ease developers’ impact on traffic generation as a result of new development.
Traffic impact analyses are lengthy — and costly — surveys of an area surrounding a development that describe current traffic flow and attempt to predict the impact that a development may have on existing traffic, with and without improvements to the local right-of-way.
According to developers, these surveys can cost upwards of $12,000, making them expensive investments.
However, as talks have proceeded, developers have scored several wins, while the city has remained firm on other points.
Killeen ISD parents allege racist bullying unaddressed
Fort Hood parents of Audie Murphy Middle School students addressed the Killeen Independent School District board over bullying and special education concerns Tuesday evening.
Adelita Bass, of Fort Hood, told the school board her seventh-grade daughter has been harassed and bullied for the past two months without repercussions.
Bass said her daughter has been repeatedly called a “stupid beaner,” among other racial slurs, and that when the mother approached the school’s administration, nothing was put in place to prevent further harassment.
Accompanied by a family friend because her husband is currently deployed, Bass asked the school board to hold the school’s principal and assistant principal accountable for failing to adhere to the district’s own bullying zero tolerance rule.
Copperas Cove High students learn tricks of masonry trade
A couple dozen Copperas Cove High School students got their hands dirty, slinging mud and building walls. Three members of the Texas Masonry Council partnered with Cove High’s Career and Technology Education department Tuesday to teach willing students the art of laying bricks in a program called “Masonry Rocks.”
The three will be back to teach another group of students on Wednesday.
Tony Topping, executive director of the Texas Masonry Council, said the masonry industry is “huge,” but there is a large labor shortage.
The students spent Tuesday morning learning techniques of how to lay mortar on a wall, how to lay mortar on the brick and how to position the bricks. They got to apply that knowledge by building a few practice walls before the competition after lunch, which was provided by the high school’s culinary arts students.
Rehabilitation hospital on the way in Harker Heights
A new medical facility is coming to Harker Heights.
On Wednesday, ClearSky Health and several local officials broke ground for a new rehabilitation hospital next to Seton Medical Center.
Harker Heights Mayor Spencer H. Smith and other officials from the City Council, chamber of commerce and hospital personnel were on hand to witness the event and wield a shovel.
In his opening remarks, ClearSky Health CEO Darby Brockette welcomed guests to the location at 760 West Central Texas Expressway, between Seton and nearby Sam’s Club.
