Killeen Councilman, Vietnam vet Jim Kilpatrick dies after battling COVID-19
Killeen City Councilmember Jim Kilpatrick died after being hospitalized with COVID-19, the city announced Wednesday. Kilpatrick, who earned the Silver Star while serving with the Army in Vietnam, was 74.
Kilpatrick, who died Tuesday, “was elected to represent District 3 on Killeen City Council May 9, 2015 and reelected in 2017 and 2019. He served as Mayor Pro Tem from 2017 to 2019,” according to a news release from the city.
Prior to joining City Council, he served on Killeen Planning and Zoning Commission from 1996 to 2003.
Kilpatrick was in the final year of his third consecutive term.
Last week, Kilpatrick posted statement on Facebook, asking the public for prayers as he fought the coronavirus.
Kilpatrick’s wife of 37 years, Judy, died on Dec. 15 of heart failure, according to Kilpatrick’s Facebook page. The couple had five children, six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Some Bell businesses must reduce capacities amid high COVID-19 hospitalizations
At 3 p.m. Tuesday, Blackburn received a letter from Dr. John Hellerstedt, Commissioner of the Texas Department of State Health Services, confirming that Trauma Service Area L — of which Bell is one of six member counties — is now considered to be “a high hospitalization area.”
As such, some area businesses, including restaurants, retails stores and gyms, are being directed to reduce capacities to 50%.
Coryell and Lampasas counties also fall within Trauma Service Area L.
Local mandates also require bars operating under a mixed-beverage permit to close.
Many bar owners who also serve food have opted to pursue Food and Alcohol Licenses to allow them to continue to operate — provided their income is predominantly from non-alcohol sales.
The Food and Alcohol license requires the business to make at least 51% of income from non-alcoholic sales such as food, apparel or other merchandise.
Students return to class in local school districts
After being on holiday break since the middle of December, students around the area returned to school last week.
Gatesville and Florence ISD sturdents returned on Monday.
Copperas Cove, Temple, Salado and Lampasas ISD students returned Tuesday.
Killeen and Belton ISD students returned Wednesday.
In KISD, the students that were attending the old Pershing Park Elementary School set foot in the new campus, 1500 W. Central Texas Expressway.
At the beginning of the new school year in the fall, students from Sugar Loaf Elementary School will also be attending the new Pershing Park. Sugar Loaf will close at the end of this school year.
Camping World gives reason on why it backed out of Killeen location
An email to Killeen city officials on behalf of Camping World, a nationwide RV dealer, is shedding some light on why the company is no longer interested in converting Killeen’s Gander Mountain property into a new RV dealership.
The email came earlier this week from Jay Moore of Oppidan, Inc., a Minnesota-based firm contracted by Camping World.
“I have been instructed by Camping World to pull the CUP (conditional use permit) application/hearing from the City of Killeen, Texas,” Moore said in the Tuesday email. “Unfortunately, after operations has tried to make this site work be being creative with the site plan, the site is just too small to hold the inventory needed to make this location a successful business location for Camping World.”
Moore, acting on behalf of Camping World, had been in negotiations with the city for months on trying to establish an RV dealership at the Gander Mountain location, 701 E. Central Texas Expressway, which has been mostly vacant since it closed down in 2017.
“Thank you for all the dialog and cooperation along the way during this process,” Moore said at the end of his brief email to city officials this week.
The prospect of opening a Camping World in Killeen — which a company representative said would bring about 50 jobs and $40 million in annual sales — was set for another round of discussion Tuesday night, and the City Council was expected to vote on the conditional use permit next week.
Killeen public facility corporation still on for Jan. 12 vote
The stage is set for the Killeen City Council to approve or reject, at its Jan. 12 meeting, creation of a controversial public facility corporation that will only apply proposed $51 million apartment complex in north Killeen.
City Attorney Traci Briggs clarified two changes to the proposed corporation. These include that it will not be able to issue bond or debt, and that it would solely be used for a multifamily housing development that Ohio-based NRP would like to build on Killen’s north side.
NRP representative Alistair Jenkin spoke at the workshop.
The proposed NRP project would be located on 25.77 acres of land near the intersection of Business 190 and W.S. Young Drive. The proposed apartment complex would be made up of 368 units, a number subject to change, geared toward a wide income level.
City officials have said the project could give a boost to that area of the city, which is marked by aging housing, deteriorating infrastructure and a lack of grocery stores. In nearby downtown, storefronts have a 70% vacancy rate, officials said.
However, issues raised regarding the proposed corporation, as well as the NRP project, include skepticism about the need for new housing, versus the need for a full-service grocery store, in that area of the city.
Compiled by Thaddeus Imerman.
