DA’s Office: Grand jury will decide if Fort Hood soldier is charged with murder of fellow soldier
A future grand jury will decide whether a Fort Hood soldier will have an armed assault charge raised to a murder charge after police said he shot at another soldier, who later died, after the two left a nightclub in Killeen.
Currently, Nakealon Keunte Mosley, 24, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon against a family member, after police said that on Sept. 4, he shot at Sgt. Francine Martinez.
Martinez, 24, died in a Temple hospital on Sept. 16.
Police said that Mosley fired six shots into Martinez’s red Dodge Challenger following an argument at a Killeen nightclub. Killeen police said that Martinez was at a nightclub with friends and Mosley also was at the club that night.
The shooting happened about 1:50 a.m. in the 100 block of West Elms Road. As officers were on their way to the scene, they were advised that a gunshot victim was transported by private vehicle to Seton Medical Center Harker Heights, according to the affidavit. She was subsequently being airlifted to Baylor Scott and White Medical Center in Temple, where she died 12 days after the shooting.
Killeen City Council receives economic update at meeting
Killeen has just one major hurdle to clear before an undisclosed developer commits to building a new grocery store on the city’s north side, according to Killeen Economic Development Committee Vice President Tad Dorroh.
“We are cautiously optimistic,” Dorroh said, later adding that he expects the city receive a ruling within the next few weeks from the U.S. Corps of Engineers that will determine whether the proposed site, located at 38th Street and Rancier Avenue, will require additional development.
The land in question is being evaluated by the Corps of Engineers as to whether or not it is a wetland. Wetlands act as watersheds and reduce the flood risk of an area. However, once removed, such land poses a risk to the surrounding area with increased flood potential.
Members of the City Council expressed both thankfulness for the project update and frustration over the drawn-out process.
Burned and in ruins, a section of Killeen hotel is still standing
Months after a massive fire burned a four-story hotel in Killeen, a portion of the building still stands raising questions about safety.
On Feb. 19, during Texas’ freak winter storm, the Hilton Garden Inn, 2704 O.W. Curry Drive in Killeen, erupted into flames. None of the occupants of the hotel’s 102 rooms were seriously injured, but a family pet and numerous personal items were lost in the fire. The fire started in the attic, however, a cause for the February blaze was never determined, according to the Killeen Fire Department.
Shortly following the fire, a fence was erected around the property by a local contractor, who demolished most, but not all, of the scorched hotel. The same fence was seen Monday partially flattened and ineffective from a protection standpoint.
All that remained of the four-story structure was a concrete slab where 102 hotel rooms once stood and the hotel’s lobby area.
The lobby was easily accessible to the public from the east. No warning signs were seen posted as of Monday. Discarded food containers and water bottles were seen scattered on the lobby floor along with general debris from the fire.
Killeen Municipal Court Judge Mark Kimball to retire in February
Judge Mark Kimball, presiding judge of the City of Killeen’s municipal court, announced this week that he will retire in February of next year.
According to a news release Thursday, Kimball was sworn in on Feb. 24, 2014.
Kimball confirmed his retirement to Mayor Jose Segarra and City Council members during a closed-door session of Tuesday’s council workshop meeting, during a discussion on his employment.
City leaders commended Kimball’s commitment to excellence.
