Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at midnight Sunday in the 1300 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at midnight Sunday in the 400 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Unlawful restraint was reported at 12:01 a.m. Sunday in the 3300 block of Lake Road.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 12:50 a.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of Linda Lane.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 12:59 a.m. Sunday in the 2200 block of Clear Creek Road.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 1:11 a.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of Linda Lane.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 2 a.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
Burglary of a building by forced entry was reported at 2:13 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of North Fort Hood Street.
Burglary of a habitation by forced entry was reported at 9 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of 18th Street.
City warrant was reported at 10 a.m. Sunday in the 2900 block of Zephyr Road.
A theft was reported at 10:46 a.m. Sunday in the 2400 block of Caprice Drive.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 10:50 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Kings Court.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 11:15 a.m. Sunday in the 1900 block of Duncan Avenue.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 11:30 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
City warrant was reported at 1 p.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of Metropolitan Drive.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 1:20 p.m. Sunday in the 2500 block of Trimmier Road.
A theft was reported at 4:15 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of Carrie Avenue.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 5 p.m. Sunday in the 2500 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
An aggravated assault was reported at 5:36 p.m. Sunday in the area of Breeze Drive and Fieldcrest Drive.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 5:36 p.m. Sunday in the area of Breeze Drive and Fieldcrest Drive.
A theft was reported at 6:13 p.m. Sunday in the 1800 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
An aggravated assault was reported at 6:35 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of 18th Street.
A criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 6:35 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of 18th Street.
City warrant for another agency was reported at 11:03 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of South Fort Hood Street.
COPPERAS COVE
An arrest for assault with bodily injury, family violence was reported at 1:58 a.m. Friday in the 1200 block of East Business Highway 190.
Online solicitation of a minor was reported at 6:08 a.m. Friday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Sexual assault was reported at 6:30 a.m. Friday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Fraudulent use, possession of identifying information was reported at 9:23 a.m. Friday in the 2100 block of Walker Place.
A fleet accident was reported at 10:49 a.m. Friday in the 600 block of South Main Street.
An emergency medical detention was reported at 6:21 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
A theft was reported at 6:20 p.m. Friday in the 800 block of North Fifth Street.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 7:12 p.m. Friday in the 1000 block of East Business Highway 190.
An arrest for possession of a controlled substance was reported at 7:37 p.m. Friday in the 1000 block of East Business Highway 190.
An arrest, agency assist for possession of a controlled substance, theft was reported at 9:54 p.m. Friday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
An accident was reported at 10:53 p.m. Friday in the intersection of West Business Highway 190 and South Farm to Market Road 116.
Violation of a protective order was reported at 7:39 a.m. Saturday in the 3400 block of Plains Street.
A theft was reported at 9:16 a.m. Saturday in the 800 block of East Business Highway 190.
Criminal mischief was reported at 9:33 a.m. Saturday in the 2900 block of East Business Highway 190.
A theft was reported at 9:49 p.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of East Business Highway 190.
Emergency medical detention was reported at 11:05 a.m. Saturday in the 2200 block of Dennis Street.
An arrest for theft was reported at 11:18 a.m. Saturday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
Duty on striking an unattended vehicle was reported at 12:11 p.m. Saturday in the 2900 block of East Business Highway 190.
An accident was reported at 2:23 p.m. Saturday in the 2100 block of East Business Highway 190.
An emergency medical detention was reported at 2:32 p.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of Lubbock Drive.
An accident was reported at 2:47 p.m. Saturday in the 500 block of North First Street.
An accident was reported at 6:25 p.m. Saturday in the 2500 block of Isabelle Drive.
An assault was reported at 5:11 p.m. Saturday in the 800 block of South 23rd Street.
An accident was reported at 6:13 p.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of East Business Highway 190.
An emergency medical detention was reported at 7:16 p.m. Saturday in the 800 block of Mary Street.
An arrest for warrants was reported at 9:34 p.m. Saturday in the 2500 block of East Business Highway 190.
A theft was reported at 10:02 p.m. Saturday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
Possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 8:24 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of East Avenue C.
An emergency medical detention was reported at 9:21 a.m. Sunday in the 900 block of North 19th Street.
An arrest for criminal trespassing was reported at 2:46 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of East Avenue E.
Safekeeping was reported at 2:30 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of East Avenue E.
Burglary of a building was reported at 2:30 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of East Avenue E.
An accident was reported at 4:46 p.m. Sunday in the 1800 block of North Main Street.
An arrest for criminal trespassing was reported at 6:41 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of North First Street.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 8:23 p.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of West Avenue D.
An arrest for endangering a child, aggravated assault of a family member with a weapon, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, an assault causing bodily injury to a family member was reported at 10:52 p.m. Sunday in the intersection of Ashley Drive and Coy Drive.
Unreasonable noise was reported at 10:56 p.m. Sunday in the 900 block of Traci Drive.
HARKER HEIGHTS
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 12:07 a.m. Friday in the 100 block of East Bee Line Lane.
An arrest for public intoxication was reported at 1:01 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A burglary of habitation was reported at 1:28 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of Clore Road.
An arrest for public intoxication was reported at 1:50 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 9:07 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
An arrest for public intoxication was reported at 1:22 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
An arrest for driving while intoxicated was reported at 2:09 a.m. Saturday in the 500 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
An arrest for public intoxication was reported at 2:37 a.m. Saturday in the 400 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
An juvenile was arrested for unlawfully carrying a weapon, possession of marijuana, narcotics investigation was reported at 12:10 a.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of Huey Drive.
A vehicle on fire, possession of drug paraphernalia, minor in possession was reported at 4:18 a.m. Saturday in the 600 block of West Central Texas Expressway.
Found property was reported at 10:50 a.m. Saturday in the 400 block of West Central Expressway.
An arrest for theft was reported at 6:18 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
An arrest for public intoxication was reported at 1:48 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Criminal mischief was reported at 7:59 a.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of Inca Drive.
An arrest for parole violation warrant was reported at 7:25 p.m. Sunday in the 2300 block of Indian Trail.
An arrest for outstanding warrants was reported at 8:28 p.m. Sunday in the 3000 block of Comanche Gap Road.
An arrest for outstanding warrants was reported at 11:53 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
LAMPASAS
A theft was reported at 10:58 a.m. Sunday in the 800 block of North Key Avenue.
A suspicious person was reported at 11:27 a.m. Sunday in the area of Sixth Street and Live Oak Street.
Suspicious activity was reported at 1:37 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of West North Avenue.
A suspicious person was reported at 1:55 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of North Park Street.
An accident was reported at 2:08 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
A theft was reported at 5:43 p.m. Sunday in the 700 block of South Key Avenue.
Suspicious activity was reported at 6:48 p.m. Sunday in the area of Race Street and Avenue E.
An accident was reported at 10:20 p.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of East Avenue G.
A reckless driver was reported at 10:46 p.m. Sunday in the 600 block of North Ridge Street.
Compiled by Jana Lynn Kilcrease
